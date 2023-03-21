Significance of the holy month of Ramadan

From March 23, 2023, the holy months shall begin. In Bangladesh and few other countries, Ramadan may begin from March 24.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered the holiest month for Muslims around the world. It is a time of spiritual reflection, increased devotion, and worship. During this month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs.

The beginning of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the new moon, and it lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar calendar. Muslims believe that during this month, the gates of heaven are open, and the gates of hell are closed, and the devil is chained up.

The significance of Ramadan is not just limited to fasting; it also encompasses a wide range of practices and rituals that Muslims undertake during this holy month. These include charity, prayer, recitation of the Quran, and spiritual reflection.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the fundamental practices that every Muslim is expected to follow. Muslims who are physically and mentally able to fast are required to do so, and it is seen as a way to purify the body and soul. It is also believed to increase one’s self-discipline, empathy, and compassion for those who are less fortunate.

Charity is also an important aspect of Ramadan. Muslims are encouraged to give to the poor and needy, and it is believed that such acts of generosity are rewarded by Allah. This charitable giving takes on many forms, including giving money, food, and clothing to those in need.

In addition to fasting and charity, Muslims are also expected to increase their prayer and recitation of the Quran during Ramadan. Muslims attend the mosque more frequently during this month and spend more time reading and reflecting on the Quran. It is believed that reciting the Quran during Ramadan brings blessings and rewards from Allah.

Another important aspect of Ramadan is spiritual reflection. Muslims are encouraged to use this time to reflect on their relationship with Allah and to seek forgiveness for any wrongdoings. It is also seen as an opportunity to strengthen one’s faith and to renew one’s commitment to following the teachings of Islam.

The end of Ramadan is marked by the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which is a celebration of the end of the fasting period. Muslims gather with family and friends to share food and exchange gifts. It is a time of joy and celebration after a month of spiritual discipline and reflection.

It may be mentioned here that Ramadan is a month of great significance for Muslims around the world. It is a time of fasting, charity, prayer, and spiritual reflection, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of devotion and self-discipline in the practice of Islam. Ramadan is a time of community, sharing, and renewal, and it is a testament to the power of faith and the human spirit.

The holy month of Ramadan provides a unique opportunity for Muslims all around the world to come together and strengthen their relationships and bonds. This is because the observance of Ramadan is not limited to any one country or region, but is a global event that unites Muslims of different backgrounds and cultures.

One of the key ways in which the spirit of Ramadan can strengthen the bonds between Muslim nations is through the practice of charity. During Ramadan, Muslims are encouraged to give generously to those in need, regardless of their nationality or religion. This spirit of generosity and compassion can help to break down barriers and build bridges between different communities, and can foster a sense of unity and shared purpose.

In addition to charity, the practice of fasting during Ramadan can also help to bring Muslims closer together. When Muslims fast, they are all united in their shared experience of abstaining from food and drink during the day. This shared experience can help to create a sense of solidarity and empathy between Muslims from different countries and backgrounds.

Moreover, the increased focus on prayer and spiritual reflection during Ramadan can also help to bring Muslims closer together. Muslims from all over the world come together to pray and recite the Quran, and this shared experience can help to build a sense of community and shared purpose.

The celebration of Eid al-Fitr at the end of Ramadan provides a further opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their relationships and bonds. Muslims from all over the world come together to celebrate the end of the fasting period, and to share food and gifts with one another. This celebration can help to build a sense of unity and shared identity among Muslims from different countries and regions.

The spirit of the month of Ramadan can provide a powerful opportunity for Muslim nations to strengthen their relationships and bonds. Through the practice of charity, fasting, prayer, and celebration, Muslims can come together to build a sense of unity, empathy, and shared purpose. This can help to break down barriers and build bridges between different communities, and can foster a sense of solidarity and shared identity among Muslims all around the world.

Here are a few references from the Quran on the significance of Ramadan:

“O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous”. (Quran 2:183).

This verse highlights the importance of fasting during Ramadan as a means of developing piety and righteousness.

“The month of Ramadan [is that] in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion. So whoever sights [the new moon of] the month, let him fast it; and whoever is ill or on a journey – then an equal number of other days [are to be made up]. Allah intends for you ease and does not intend for you hardship and [wants] for you to complete the period and to glorify Allah for that [to] which He has guided you; and perhaps you will be grateful”. (Quran 2:185).

This verse highlights the significance of Ramadan as the month in which the Quran was revealed and emphasizes the importance of completing the fasting period.

“And seek help through patience and prayer, and indeed, it is difficult except for the humbly submissive [to Allah]”. (Quran 2:45).

This verse highlights the importance of patience and prayer during Ramadan, as these are key elements of the fast.

“So whoever sights [the new moon of] the month, let him fast it; and whoever is ill or on a journey – then an equal number of other days [are to be made up]. Allah intends for you ease and does not intend for you hardship, so that you may complete the period and glorify Allah for that [to] which He has guided you; and perhaps you will be grateful”. (Quran 2:185).

This verse emphasizes that fasting during Ramadan is not meant to be a burden or hardship, but rather an opportunity to glorify Allah and express gratitude for His guidance.

These are just a few examples of the many references to Ramadan in the Quran. The holy month of Ramadan is an important time for Muslims to deepen their spiritual connection to Allah and to practice self-discipline, compassion, and gratitude.

As the key spirit of the holy month of Ramadan can provide a powerful opportunity for Muslim nations to strengthen their relationships and bonds, I am earnestly hoping, this auspicious month shall play important role in further deepening relations amongst all the Muslims in the world.

May Allah bless all of us during this month of Ramadan.