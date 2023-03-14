Sultan of Oman dedicates himself for prosperity of his people

His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said became the Sultan of Oman in January 2020 following the passing of his cousin, Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said. Since then, he has taken several measures to promote progress and prosperity in Oman and strengthen relations with the Muslim world, while also working towards regional peace. This article will examine the role of Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in achieving these goals.

Firstly, Sultan Haitham has been focused on promoting economic development and diversification in Oman. He has emphasized the importance of creating new job opportunities for Omanis and reducing the country’s dependence on oil revenues. In April 2020, he announced the establishment of a new government agency, the Oman Investment Authority, which will be responsible for attracting foreign investment and developing the country’s non-oil sectors. The Sultan has also launched several initiatives to promote small and medium-sized enterprises, such as the establishment of a new business incubator in Muscat.

Secondly, Sultan Haitham has sought to improve social welfare in Oman. He has launched several initiatives to support vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and people with disabilities. In June 2020, he announced the establishment of the Oman Charitable Organization, which will provide financial support to low-income families and individuals. The Sultan has also emphasized the importance of education and has taken steps to improve the quality of education in Oman.

Thirdly, Sultan Haitham has played an important role in ensuring regional peace. Oman has a long history of serving as a mediator in regional conflicts, and Sultan Haitham has continued this tradition. In May 2020, he helped to facilitate talks between the Houthi rebels in Yemen and the Saudi-led coalition, which resulted in a temporary ceasefire. The Sultan has also expressed support for the Palestinian cause and has called for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Fourthly, Sultan Haitham has worked towards strengthening relations with the Muslim world. Oman has a long tradition of religious tolerance, and Sultan Haitham has emphasized the importance of interfaith dialogue. In November 2020, he hosted Pope Francis on his first-ever visit to the Gulf region. The Sultan has also sought to improve relations with neighboring countries, such as Iran, and has emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts.

In conclusion, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has played an important role in promoting progress and prosperity in Oman, ensuring regional peace, and strengthening relations with the Muslim world. His focus on economic development, social welfare, and interfaith dialogue has helped to build a more stable and prosperous Oman. His efforts to mediate in regional conflicts and promote diplomacy have also helped to reduce tensions in the region. Overall, Sultan Haitham’s leadership has been marked by a commitment to tolerance, dialogue, and cooperation, and he is likely to continue to play an important role in shaping Oman’s future.

On the eve of holy months of Ramadan, I would like to express my profound regards to His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, members of the royal family and our brothers and sisters in Oman and the entire Muslim world. Ramadan ul Kareem!