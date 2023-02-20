Tarique Rahman is a saint, a digital ‘baba’

Islamist-jihadist conglomerate in Bangladesh, comprising Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and their ideological cronies are busy in portraying BNP’s acting chairman and a convicted fugitive Tarique Rahman as an “angel” – a digital “baba” who occasionally appears online to grant knowledge to uncouth leaders and hypnotized activists of his party. He wants them to endure imprisonment – sacrifice lives – become martyrs, because BNP is “Allah’s party” which guarantees 72 virgins to its leaders and activities once they can embrace martyrdom by detonating suicide vests, throwing crude bombs and grenades targeting leaders and activists of ruling Awami League. In 2004, Tarique Rahman sat with leaders of Harkatul Jihad and finalized the blueprint of assassinating Sheikh Hasina and her party leaders. Accordingly, on August 21, 2004, Awami League rally in Dhaka came under massive grenade attacks, where several leaders of the party were killed while hundreds were critically injured. At that time, Western nations, including the US did not strongly condemn this act of terrorism nor did they designate Tarique Rahman and his party leaders by accusing them of committing crime against humanity.

Now in Bangladesh, political opponents of Awami League, combined with its retinue of jihadists as well political wannabes, high-breed “intellectuals” and anarchists have started hoping that they score big when the US Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on several officers of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), an anti-militancy and anti-terror elite force of Bangladesh Police. These thuggish bands of anti-Bangladesh traitors even spent lavishly last year with the hope of getting more Bangladesh nationals sanctioned by the US. In October 2022, BNP and its cronies were indulged into extreme fantasy thinking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government would be toppled-down on December 10 – as they were eagerly hoping US sanctions on dozens of Bangladesh nationals, including some high-profile figures in the ruling party. At the same time, Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus was spending busy schedule in the US meeting aides of Bill and Hillary Clinton and George Soros, the regime change Voldemort, and few “mighty” leaders of Democratic Party, with the mission of using the influence in further expediting the fall of Sheikh Hasina. Some of the politicians in the US and Britain were contacted by Pakistani spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) with the request of extending support towards the anti-Awami League bloc.

As nothing happened on December 10 and there were no fresh sanctions on anyone in Bangladesh, BNP-Jamaat and their ideological cronies became frustrated, while sitting in their cozy chairs, bosses of Bangladeshi intelligence agencies thought – they succeeded in stopping an imminent sanction. But they were totally wrong. The Biden administration did not impose sanctions as since December 2021, RAB exhibited brilliant performance in combating militancy and terrorism, while there had been no allegations of violating human rights. Still, frustrated BNP and its cohorts are trying to invent failures of Sheikh Hasina government. In their eyes, implementation of Padma Bridge is “bad”, metro-rail project in “bad”, Ruppur nuclear power plant is “bad”, Karnafuli tunnel project is “bad” and even Bangladesh government agreement with Adani Group for buying electricity is “bad”. Bangladeshi opposition are upset because Sheikh Hasina has been successful in uplifting the country’s socio-economic conditions. The political opponents of Awami League are crying hoarse saying “Bangladesh economy is becoming bankrupt”, and “Bangladesh is heading towards embracing the similar fate of Sri Lanka” (please note, they don’t utter ‘Pakistan’, although now the economic condition of Pakistan is going to be worse than Sri Lanka). To them, every success story of Sheikh Hasina and Awami League is “bad” while in their eyes, Tarique Rahman’s rampant loot and corruption and his company Khamba selling wooden electrical poles without electricity is “divine” act.

BNP does not and shall never accept the plain fact that their own blunders, misrule, rampant corruption, loot and senseless mischiefs are dragging them down. They are never going to question their own leadership; they are just going to assume that Tarique Rahman deserves the PM’s post by default and that anyone else winning elections is ‘bad behavior’ of the unwashed masses. Sounds utterly moronic and nonsensical? But this is exactly what BNP and its cronies are.

Those who still are fantasizing thinking Joe Biden will put them into power through unconstitutional means should remember – West’s moral and strategic hollowness is now more visible than ever before. The humiliating retreat from Afghanistan, cowardice tendency towards terror-patron Pakistan, America’s increasing involvement in Ukraine war and the chaos centering elections in the United States, and using state-machinery in suffocating freedom of expression, and the abject misery in each country where the Western war machine has tried to ‘bring democracy’ are for all to see.

Henceforth, Tarique Rahman – the “saint” and “digital baba” of Bangladesh Nationalist Party shall possibly spend the rest of his life as a convicted fugitive in Britain or elsewhere, while his mother – Khaleda Zia has to complete her prison term in several years. Meanwhile, donors will start losing interest in Tarique’s leadership, and party activists will turn absolutely hopeless. Voters in Bangladesh will most likely vote Awami League into power again in 2024, as until now, there is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.