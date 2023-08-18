Since assuming the presidency in 2021, Joe Biden and his associates have been fervently advocating for the advancement of democracy and its empowerment across nations in the Global South. However, recent events in Pakistan, a prominent ally of the United States, have unveiled the true intentions behind Biden’s rhetoric. Rather than fostering genuine democratic progress, Biden’s blueprint appears to involve destabilizing targeted nations by installing terrorists in positions of power. This strategy seems geared towards the proliferation of neo-Taliban states, a development that could significantly benefit the Military Industrial Complex’s stakeholders. This, in turn, might lead to financial gains for Western legislators, through both overt kickbacks and discreet transfers to offshore accounts.

In Pakistan, key figures within the Biden administration, such as Antony Blinken, Victoria Nuland, and Biden himself, have been exerting both visible and covert influences. Their efforts culminated in orchestrating a parliamentary coup d’état, resulting in the ousting of Imran Khan from his position of power. Subsequently, Khan was banned from participating in politics and eventually imprisoned. While Imran Khan’s leanings towards religious extremism and militancy are widely acknowledged, he himself is not a proven terrorist nor does he hail from a terrorist background.

However, the aftermath of these political maneuvers has raised concerns. The newly created role of “special assistant to the prime minister for human rights” has been awarded to individuals with ties to terrorists and militants.

For instance, media reports indicate that Mushaal Hussain Malik, the wife of Yasin Malik, a notorious Kashmiri separatist and terrorist, has been incorporated into Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s caretaker government. This marks an unusual occurrence, as it’s rare for a Kashmiri separatist leader to hold a position in Pakistan’s federal ministry.

Initial speculation hinted that Yasin Malik’s wife might serve as an adviser within the cabinet, but the final decision designated her as a special assistant to the prime minister. Mushaal Hussein Mulik, hailing from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, also known as Azad Kashmir according to Pakistan, has long advocated against the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir. Her marriage to Yasin Malik occurred in Rawalpindi in 2009, with their connection dating back to 2005 during his visit to Pakistan. She is currently residing in Islamabad with her 12-year-old daughter and is an alumna of the London School of Economics.

Yasin Malik himself is the Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, an organization historically associated with armed militancy in the Kashmir Valley. He pled guilty to criminal conspiracy and waging war against the state in May 2022, subsequently receiving a life imprisonment sentence. He had been arrested in early 2019 in connection with a 2017 terror-funding case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Additionally, Yasin Malik is implicated in the murders of four officers from the Indian Air Force in January 1990. Among those killed was Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, one of the four individuals targeted by Malik and other JKLF terrorists as they awaited buses at Sant Nagar Crossing.

Yasin Malik, a notorious terrorist

Yasin Malik’s name reverberates within the context of the longstanding Kashmir conflict, evoking a complex mixture of opinions and emotions. While some see him as a symbol of resistance and the struggle for self-determination, others label him as a notorious terrorist due to his alleged involvement in militant activities.

Yasin Malik was born on January 6, 1966, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Raised in a politically charged environment, he was exposed to the tensions and aspirations that characterized the region’s struggle for autonomy from an early age. As he grew older, Malik developed a strong commitment to the idea of Kashmiri independence, which eventually led him down a path that would shape the trajectory of his life and impact the larger political landscape.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, when the Kashmir conflict intensified, Yasin Malik emerged as a prominent figure within the separatist movement.

He founded the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), an organization initially aimed at achieving an independent Kashmir through nonviolent means. However, the trajectory of the conflict soon took a darker turn.

Yasin Malik’s journey from a proponent of nonviolence to an alleged participant in militant activities and terrorism is marked by controversy. In the early 1990s, the JKLF transitioned from its initial nonviolent stance to advocating for armed struggle against Indian security forces. This change in approach led to a significant shift in perception, with Malik’s involvement in the insurgency raising serious questions about his role and intentions.

Terrorist Yasin Malik’s wife in Pakistani government, a dangerous sign

The recent inclusion of Mushaal Hussain Malik, the wife of Yasin Malik, a notable figure in the Kashmiri separatist movement, in the Pakistani government has raised eyebrows and ignited concerns. This move has sparked a debate about the implications of such an appointment, the potential consequences for regional stability, and the message it sends to the international community.

Mushaal Hussain Malik’s appointment as a special assistant to the prime minister for human rights has been met with mixed reactions. On one hand, supporters of the Kashmiri separatist movement and those advocating for greater representation of diverse voices in the government view her appointment as a positive step towards inclusivity. On the other hand, critics argue that her ties to Yasin Malik, a figure linked to militant activities and separatist ideologies, raise serious concerns about the intentions behind her appointment.

The inclusion of Yasin Malik’s wife in the Pakistani government sends a message to the international community about Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue. While Pakistan has long maintained its support for Kashmiri separatist and terrorist acts, this move could be interpreted as a signal that now the Pakistani government is willing to align itself with individuals associated with the separatist movement.

The appointment also raises concerns about regional stability, particularly in relation to India-Pakistan relations. Given Yasin Malik’s controversial background and the historical tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, his wife’s role in the Pakistani government might exacerbate existing animosities. This could potentially complicate diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution to Indo-Pakistan conflict and further strain already fragile relations between the two nations.

As the controversy surrounding Mushaal Hussain Malik’s appointment unfolds, there is a growing call for transparency and clarity regarding the government’s motivations. Critics argue that the appointment could potentially hinder efforts to foster an atmosphere of cooperation and dialogue between India and Pakistan, which is crucial for lasting peace in the region.

Biden administration supports terrorist organization in Bangladesh

The role of political parties in shaping a nation’s future is undeniable, and in Bangladesh, the political landscape is no exception. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a prominent political entity with a complex history and past tract record of its direct involvement in terrorist activities, has raised concerns and debate

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is one of the major political parties in Bangladesh, founded in 1978 by military dictator General Ziaur Rahman.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been accused of harboring individuals with radical ideologies and of engaging in activities that threaten the nation’s security and stability. It also is accused of sponsoring cross-border terrorist acts with the notorious agenda of spreading seeds of terror within neighboring countries, particularly India.

These allegations have led to debates over whether the Biden administration should lend its support to the BNP, considering its potential implications for regional security and democratic values.

Supporters of the BNP argue that democracy demands a diverse political landscape where various viewpoints can be represented. Advocates assert that engaging with the BNP could foster a more inclusive political environment and contribute to a peaceful democratic transition in Bangladesh. They also contend that withholding support from the BNP may hinder the nation’s democratic progress and risk alienating a significant portion of the population.

On the other hand, opponents of supporting the BNP stress the need for caution, given the party’s associations with extremist elements. They argue that the Biden administration should prioritize regional stability and security by engaging with political parties that promote peaceful coexistence and are committed to combating terrorism. Critics contend that supporting a party with extremist links could inadvertently contribute to regional instability.

Diplomatic decisions require careful consideration of various factors, including a party’s ideology, actions, and potential consequences. The Biden administration’s approach to engaging with the BNP should be informed by a nuanced understanding of the party’s dynamics, its commitment to democratic values, and its stance on issues such as extremism and terrorism.

The question of whether the Biden administration should support the Bangladesh Nationalist Party is a complex one, with arguments on both sides. While the importance of political inclusivity and representation cannot be denied, concerns about BNP’s direct and indirect associations with extremist elements warrant careful consideration. The Biden administration’s approach should prioritize regional stability, security, and democratic values, striking a balance between engagement and caution. Ultimately, any decision must be informed by a comprehensive assessment of the BNP’s actions, ideologies, and potential impact on the nation and the region.

Unless Biden administration does not realize these factors and continue to support Bangladesh Nationalist Party with its desperate plan of unseating Awami League government, Bangladesh shall definitely turn into a neo-Taliban state which ultimately shall pose gravest threat to regional and international security.