The looming threat: Assessing the implications of Bangladesh’s next general election on India’s internal security

Bangladesh’s upcoming general election, which is expected to take place by January 8, 2024 holds great significance not only for its own political landscape but also for its neighboring country, India. As Bangladesh faces the potential return of Islamist parties, such as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to power, concerns arise regarding the implications this could have on India’s internal security. With a history of Islamist extremism and cross-border influences, the outcome of the election has the potential to impact regional stability. This article delves into the current political climate in Bangladesh, analyzes the risks associated with Islamist elements gaining power, and explores the implications for India’s internal security.

Bangladesh, a neighboring country to India, has experienced political fluctuations over the years. Since its independence in 1971, the country has witnessed alternating periods of democratic and military rule. In recent times, the Awami League, a secular and center-left political party, has dominated the political landscape under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The government has pursued development-oriented policies, contributing to Bangladesh’s economic growth and social progress.

However, in recent years, there has been a resurgence of Islamist parties and movements. Groups like Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam, which are known as ideological allies of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have gained momentum by mobilizing religious sentiments and advocating for stricter Islamic law implementation. While they have not been successful in previous elections, the rising influence of Islamist factions poses a challenge to the existing secular fabric of Bangladesh’s society.

The risk of a conglomerate of Islamist parties returning to power in Bangladesh raises concerns about potential ramifications for India’s internal security. The rise of extremist ideologies within Bangladesh could fuel cross-border terrorism, recruitment of militants, and the spread of radicalization. Given India’s porous borders and historical vulnerability to external threats, any power shift in Bangladesh that emboldens Islamist elements poses a significant risk.

Islamist parties, if successful in gaining power, may seek to leverage their influence to promote radical ideologies and destabilize the region. Previous instances of cooperation between Bangladeshi extremist groups and international jihadist organizations highlight the potential for cross-border collaboration. Such partnerships could jeopardize India’s efforts to combat terrorism and undermine the security of the entire region.

The impact of Islamist parties coming to power in Bangladesh would have far-reaching implications for India’s internal security. Firstly, it could result in a surge of radicalization among marginalized sections of Indian society, especially in regions with significant Muslim populations. Extremist elements in Bangladesh may attempt to exploit socio-economic grievances and religious sentiments to recruit individuals for their cause.

Secondly, a politically empowered Islamist establishment in Bangladesh could provide a safe haven for anti-India terrorist groups, enabling them to operate more freely and launch attacks across the border. This would undermine India’s efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and maintain internal stability.

Furthermore, a rise in radical Islamism in Bangladesh may embolden domestic extremist groups in India, who could find ideological and logistical support from their Bangladeshi counterparts. This would exacerbate the already existing security challenges faced by India, such as insurgencies in Kashmir and the northeast.

Recognizing the potential threats emanating from Bangladesh, India has been proactive in engaging with its neighbor on security issues. Close cooperation between intelligence agencies, border security forces, and law enforcement agencies has helped prevent the infiltration of terrorists and curb smuggling networks. Continued collaboration in sharing information and intelligence is vital to counter the evolving security challenges.

Moreover, regional cooperation plays a crucial role in addressing the shared concerns of India and Bangladesh. It is essential for India to engage with other South Asian countries, such as Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, to collectively counter terrorism and religious extremism. Platforms like the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) can be utilized to foster collaboration and develop joint strategies to combat cross-border threats.

It may be mentioned here that, leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which upholds anti-India and anti-Hindu notions are accused and even convicted by Bangladeshi courts on allegations of their involvement in terrorist activities and cross-border terrorism.

On August 21, 2004, at the direct instructions of Tarique Rahman, terrorists of BNP along with members of militancy outfits such as Harkat-ul-Jihad (HuJI) had launched grenade attacks targeting Sheikh Hasina and leaders of Awami League. According to the court verdict, this gruesome attack was a well-orchestrated plan through abuse of state power. And all the accused, including BNP Senior Vice Chairman Tarique Rahman and former top intelligence officials, were found guilty and handed down various punishments for the grenade attacks that killed 24 people and injured scores. In the murder case, Tarique and 18 others were sentenced to life in prison.

In the verdict, Judge Shahed Nuruddin of Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 said: “The specialized deadly Arges grenades that are used in wars were blasted at the Awami League’s central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in broad daylight with the help of the then state machinery.

The prosecution has been able to prove that the accused held meetings to conspire in different places before the incident and blasted grenades in a planned manner”.

“After the assassination of the Father of the Nation on August 15, 1975, four national leaders were murdered inside the jail as part of a conspiracy. But the conspiracy did not stop there, it rather continued”, the court noted.

“Later, an evil effort was made to make the Awami League leaderless on August 21, 2004”.

According to court documents published by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) dated December 16, 2016, while giving verdict to an asylum petition of a BNP activist, an Immigration Judge in the United States found the petitioner to be credible but concluded that he was ineligible for asylum and withholding of removal due to his inadmissibility under section 212(a)(3)(B)(i)(VI) of the Act, 8 U.S.C. § 1182(a)(3)(B)(i)(VI), as a member of the BNP – which the Immigration Judge deemed to be an undesignated terrorist organization under section 212(a)(3)(B)(vi)(III) of the Act (I.J. at 3-6).2 But for the respondent’s inadmissibility under section 212(a)(3)(B) of the Act, the Immigration Judge would have granted the respondent’s application for asylum under section 208(b) of the Act based on showings of past persecution and a well-founded fear of future persecution in Bangladesh on account of his political opinion (I.J. at 6-9; Exh. 3 at 5; Tr. at 10, 22-40).

Major General Gaganjit Singh, former Deputy Director General of India’s Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), said BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman was the mastermind of 10 truck arms haul in Chattogram [Chittagong] in 2004.

Talking to India Today and a television channel in Bangladesh, he said the arms were being supplied under direct patronization of the then BNP-Jamaat alliance to use Bangladesh as a sanctuary.

Ten trucks full of arms seized at Chittagong in April 2004 was meant not only for the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) but also for a few other rebel groups in India’s northeast to destabilize the country, he added.

“But he was operating in close coordination with DGFI and some NSI officials who had close links with Tarique Rahman (current acting chairman of BNP) and his cronies in what was then referred to as Hawa Bhaban (political office of BNP)”, disclosed Singh.

As Bangladesh prepares for its next general election, the potential return of Islamist parties to power carries significant implications for India’s internal security. The rise of extremist ideologies, cross-border collaboration, and the destabilization of the region pose real risks to India’s stability. To effectively address these challenges, close cooperation between India and Bangladesh, as well as regional collaboration, becomes crucial. By maintaining a vigilant approach, sharing intelligence, and implementing comprehensive counter-terrorism measures, both countries can work together to mitigate the threat of radicalization and uphold regional security.