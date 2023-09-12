The ongoing deluge of negative news in Pakistan

Pakistani news channels have transformed into arenas of constant competition, with each vying to break the latest headline. But amid this race for sensational news, have we ever paused to consider the impact of these headlines on the minds of individuals?

It’s a well-established fact that humans tend to focus more on negative news—a psychological phenomenon known as ‘negativity bias.’ This inclination towards negativity can influence us from childhood, and the incessant bombardment of bad news can lead to desensitization and disillusionment among individuals. It can sow seeds of apathy and even deepen societal polarization. Pakistan has, unfortunately, seen its fair share of grim news, from frequent terrorist attacks in the past to today’s turbulent socio-political headlines.

Exposure to negative news can result in stress, a phenomenon now dubbed ‘Headline Stress Disorder’ by the American Psychological Association (APA). However, the APA has yet to establish specific criteria for diagnosing this disorder or develop treatment protocols.

A study has revealed that around 2.251 percent of adults experienced emotional distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stress, in turn, can trigger various psychological problems, including post-traumatic stress disorder, elevated levels of the stress hormone cortisol, trust issues, insomnia, loneliness, and feelings of helplessness. This heightened stress has eroded confidence levels, particularly among businesspeople who worry about their survival.

The impact of negative news is universal, but certain marginalized groups, such as women, are disproportionately affected. Women, in particular, are susceptible to stress-related issues that can severely impact their mental health. This vulnerability was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan’s media landscape is heavily populated with reports of gender-based violence, which can have a devastating effect on women. Such news generates fear, the constant fear of becoming the next target, trust issues, and even questions about one’s existence. This persistent worry and increased stress have taken a toll on women’s physical well-being. Men, too, feel isolated due to the constant prejudices that surround them. Social media users are inundated with news from the internet, further intensifying their exposure to negativity.

While some may argue that traditional media is waning in relevance, it remains a potent tool for shaping perceptions. Social media, on the other hand, has gained immense popularity, especially among the youth. With smartphones in everyone’s hands, accessing news is easier than ever. News providers are well aware of how to capture viewers’ attention. Visual graphics, often containing distressing images labeled as “sensitive content”, have become prevalent. Human curiosity drives us to explore hidden or disturbing content, disrupting our daily lives.

Information overload on social media can lead to misinformation, as everyone races to provide more information without proper verification. The COVID-19 pandemic showcased how misinformation can trigger anger, anxiety, and fear.

Consequently, decision-making becomes challenging. Young minds, in particular, are susceptible to absorbing and internalizing the constant flow of negative news, leading to a pessimistic worldview.

Media houses and news channels bear a degree of responsibility for the impact of their news cycles. While reporting on pressing issues is crucial, there must also be an emphasis on creating positive content that imparts knowledge and offers wholesome entertainment. Although it is unlikely that news cycles will significantly change, individuals can take control of their daily news consumption.

As for social media, changing consumption patterns is challenging given the limited entertainment options in the country. People need to feel safe and secure enough to detach from screens and engage in healthy debates, discussions, and physical activities.

The phenomenon of headline stress disorder can only be curtailed through the creation of positive content that remains rooted in reality.