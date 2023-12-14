The threat of unreasonable sanctions to sovereignty

A country’s foreign policy serves to safeguard its interests and cultivate positive relationships with neighbors and beyond. However, some powerful nations frame their foreign policies not only to protect their own interests but also to inflict harm on others if deemed necessary. These actions often trample the sovereignty of smaller or weaker nations, sometimes resorting to overthrowing elected governments in the guise of democracy or human rights protection. The historical records reveal that the United States, the world’s foremost superpower, has been at the forefront of such actions.

In 1953, the US, using its national intelligence agency CIA, orchestrated the overthrow of Iran’s elected government led by Dr. Mohammad Mossaddegh. His “sin” was nationalizing Iran’s oil wealth, previously exploited by British Oil Companies in collaboration with the Shah of Iran. While Britain initially attempted the task independently, it lacked the necessary strength to do so. Numerous documented instances exist of US government agencies engineering coups in various countries.

A recent example includes Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan accusing the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs of influencing Pakistan’s then-Army Chief to remove him from office. Khan’s alleged wrongdoing was visiting Russia during the peak of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

The US, represented by diplomats and State Department officials, frequently shuttles between Washington and Dhaka, purportedly in pursuit of a ‘free, fair, peaceful, and inclusive’ 12th parliamentary election and human rights protection in Bangladesh. Yet, both national and international observers, including some US media outlets, often criticize specific US interferences concerning Bangladesh’s upcoming parliamentary election.

As Bangladesh gears up for the upcoming parliamentary election with 28 political parties participating, one of the major parties, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), along with some allies, has engaged in sporadic criminal activities. Incidents include the ruthless killing of a police officer by BNP-Jamaat members and attacks on the Chief Justice’s residence on October 28. Certain actions by diplomats in Dhaka seemed to instigate agitating political parties to pressure the current Prime Minister to resign and call for elections according to the agitators’ demands. At times, these moves by a few diplomats not only violated the Vienna Convention of 1963 but also blatantly interfered in Bangladesh’s internal affairs. Despite such attempts, measures announced by the US, such as a ‘Visa Ban’ on Bangladesh’s elite law enforcement agency Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), have no practical impact.

The US often uses the threat of ‘Visa Bans’ or ‘economic sanctions’ on countries that refuse to comply with their directives. However, while sanctions are portrayed as a non-violent alternative to war, their detrimental effects cannot be underestimated. Former UN Secretary-General Boutros-Ghali (1992-96) described economic sanctions as a “blunt instrument” that significantly harms innocent civilians.

With Bangladesh’s 12th national election looming, there are predictions of similar sanctions against the country, camouflaging political agendas under the guise of labor rights issues. Although US President Joe Biden’s official memo aimed to promote labor rights globally without specifically mentioning Bangladesh, political speculators swiftly predicted impending sanctions on garment exports to the US.

While Bangladesh appreciates the US’s contribution to its development projects, particularly in the energy sector, potential sanctions could negatively impact both countries. Bangladesh pays a 15.3 percent duty on its RMG exports to the US, similar to Vietnam, while China, a historical adversary of the US, pays only 3 percent. Imposing such sanctions not only penalizes millions of workers globally but also deprives US consumers of better and more affordable products, potentially straining its sluggish economy.

Despite historical ups and downs in foreign policy, both countries share common interests, including combating militancy. With empathy and understanding, both Bangladesh and the US can foster a mutually beneficial relationship. Personal interests should not hinder the cooperative and shared interests of both nations. Respecting and upholding labor rights globally remains an undeniable imperative.