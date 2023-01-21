UK mosques honor Iranian killer Qasem Soleimani

While Iranian regime has been continuously conspiring against the United States and its allies, according to a recent media report, schoolchildren in the United Kingdom had to attend special classes in praise of Iranian terrorist and mastermind of numerous murders Qasem Soleimani in Shiite mosques.

The report said, at least six mosques across the United Kingdom organized events honoring Qasem Soleimani, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander, as a “martyr” after he was killed in a US drone strike in January 2020. Iran has declared revenge of the killing of Soleimani stating they would hunt-down Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo and other key members of the Trump administration.

It may be mentioned here that, Qasem Soleimani, as commander-in-chief of Iran’s notorious Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force oversaw Iran’s funding and direction of terrorist groups including Palestinian mega-terror outfit Hamas and Lebanese terrorist entity Hezbollah. But mosques in London, Luton, Birmingham and Manchester, which enjoys charitable status and receives financial benefits from the UK tax breaks, organized these events, where children were encouraged to learn about the life of Qasem Soleimani and wage war against the “enemies of Iran and Shiite populace”.

Following the death of mass-murderer Qasem Soleimani, another charity named Majlis e Ulama e Europe (Council of Ulema in Europe), which is also registered in the UK and maintains deeper links to Iranian mullah regime issued a statement condemning the attack and criticized the US and Israel for conducting it. The statement further said it wished to pay condolences to the Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei and the family of the “martyr” Soleimani.

These shocking revelations comes as the British government is currently working towards designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity. It may be mentioned here that, the IRGC controls Iran’s nuclear weapons and missile programs, where praising leaders of this group should be illegal and punishable crime in the UK.

On social media posts, photographs of children sitting on the carpet of an unnamed mosque is seen while they are being taught about the terror chief, and reveal that a similar event took place at the Masjid-e-Ali Centre in Luton in the United Kingdom.

Other Shiite mosques involved spoke of Soleimani as “the commander of hearts”, while an event in London was addressed by officials from the Iranian regime.

Kasra Aarabi, director of the Iran Program at the Tony Blair Institute told Jewish Chronicle, “Mourning the death of Soleimani is really a litmus test”.

“He was a major terrorist leader, dedicated to the murder of Jews and the destruction of Israel. It’s deeply concerning that children should be taught he was some kind of martyr”.

According to Jewish Chronicle, the children’s events took place the weekend after Soleimani was killed in 2020. In a post on social media, one teacher who attended, Aun Naqvi, is shown standing holding a picture of Soleimani with children sitting at his feet.

He wrote that it was “essential we use our madrassas to teach our children about our Shahuda [martyrs] and our leaders”.

His posts also show children holding pictures of Soleimani captioned “General Soleimani Anti-Zionism”.

Another photograph shows teenagers in Luton standing in front of a large image of Qasem Soleimani with the slogan: “If death is inevitable then laying down your life for Allah is the best death”.

Other leaflets and online posts highlight similar events at the Idara-e-Jaaferiya mosque in Tooting, South London, and in Hammersmith, West London, where students heard speeches from Iranian officials.

In Manchester, the Islamic Institute said it was holding a “commemoration of the martyrs” killed by “the aggressor and criminal US regime”.

In Birmingham, the Imam Reza Centre said it was honoring “our beloved martyrs” Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, another a commander who died alongside him.

A wake was also held at the Idaara Maarif-e-Islam, in Small Heath, which said: “If or when a person/entity is proscribed a terrorist by the UK, we do not endorse them”.

Photographs also show children at a vigil, organized by the Islamic Centre of England (ICE), in Central London where Soleimani was described as “One of the great soldiers of Islam”.

The vigil triggered a Charity Commission inquiry that saw ICE warned for appearing to celebrate extremism. It is facing a further probe after its director Seyed Moosavi called protesters against the Iranian regime “sons of Satan”.

Lord Carlile KC, the former government reviewer of terrorism legislation, told Jewish Chronicle, there was “simply no doubt” such events would fall foul of criminal and charity law should the IRGC be proscribed.

A spokesman for the Community Security Trust said: “It is grotesque that a terrorist leader should be honored in this way”.

The Charity Commission told Jewish Chronicle; it was “corrosive” to charities.

Corrosive to charities? Really? We are aware of dozens of mosques and madrassas in the United Kingdom – both Sunni and Shiite are actively promoting religious hatred, radical Islam and jihad. They also are talking about establishing sharia rule in Britain and other countries in the West. Muslim girls and women are putting on burqa and hijab and encouraging others to follow this “religious obligation”. Muslim men are regularly brainwashed in mosques and so-called Islamic community centers, resulting in turning them into secret jihadists and open supporters of Al Qaeda, Islamic State, Hamas and Hezbollah. At least 80 percent of the UK Muslims are upholding jihadist sentiment with hatred towards Christians, Jews, Hindus and “non-Muslims”. Muslims in Britain are spreading and sharing jihadist and radical Islamic contents via social media platforms and messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram.

Unless such notorious activities are not stopped forthwith, Britain will fall into the grips of radical Muslims, while London will become – in eminent author and columnist Melanie Phillips’ words – Londonistan.

