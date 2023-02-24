Ukraine emerges into best destination for investment

Western military industrial complex has to ensure – Ukraine keeps burning, Ukrainians continue to suffer and the country heads towards a point of no return. Those big bosses of the military industrial complex and their paid agents within the community of politicians – including presidents, prime ministers, chancellors etcetera are not bothering about how they would get their billions of dollars investment refunded by the Ukrainians, as they will use that country’s natural and mineral resources by establishing absolute grip on it – with active collaboration of Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to latest information, Joe Biden has pledged another US$400 million aid to Ukraine, despite the fact his own country is suffering from acute economic crisis. Americans are criticizing Biden for sending cash to Kiev when they need that badly. But they do not know – this is no donation or aid to Ukraine. Americans and Western nations are investing in Ukraine with the target of prolonging the war – as long as possible, so that they can continue extracting resources from the country – get at least 100-200 times of return of their invested money. Moreover, by now, Ukraine under Zelensky has already become another Afghanistan to the United States, as Zelensky is committedly working in helping his Washington masters in implementing whatever they ask for. And of course, Americans are not leaving Zelensky with dried wallet or empty pocket. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are regularly slipping in secret/offshore bank account of Zelensky, his wife and few other prominent figures in Ukraine.

Zelensky already has handed over the entire reserve of gold from the central bank to the US and Britain. He also is selling food grain and other resources at an unbelievably lower price to his Western masters.

While people are thinking – Westerners are helping Ukraine with hundreds of millions of dollars, they actually are wrong. All of these “aides” are just investments which should be refunded by the Ukrainian people with massive percent of profit – may be even to the tune of 100-500 times.

Review of Biden’s Ukraine trip

US President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine and his announcement of US$460 million more in “military aid” might have drawn attention of the anti-Russia bloc in a positive way. But Ukrainians do not know, under the so-called military aid, Washington will mostly supply outdated and even obsolete military hardware, while they will eventually get their investment returned with massive profit.

Although until now, Western policymakers term the war of being between Ukraine and Russia, in fact, the US and its de facto European allies are fully engaged in the war with Russia.

Standing on the soil of Kiev, Joe Biden said: “One year after, Kyiv is still standing. Ukraine is still standing and democracy is still standing. America stands with them and the whole world stands with them”.

Joe Biden said he wanted there to be no doubt about Washington’s “unwavering” support for Kiev and announced a new package of military aid: artillery munitions, howitzers and Javelin missiles, a man-portable weapon designed to destroy tanks and other heavy vehicles.

In addition to that military aid, Biden said he would impose new sanctions on Russia this week aimed at hitting Russian elites and companies that are helping the Kremlin evade sanctions imposed by the US and other countries since the start of the war. Biden insisted that “Putin’s war of conquest is failing and that he was wrong to believe that Ukraine was weak and the West was divided”.

What he did not say – in his own country, Joe Biden is gradually destroying democracy and democratic institutions thus turning America into a pariah state.

Standing next to Biden, Zelensky said the US is considering supplying his country with a type of long-range missile that so far has not been sent to Kiev, which he believes is necessary for it to deal with a new Russian offensive and retake Moscow-occupied territories in the east and south of the country. Meaning, Zelensky wants missiles which are capable to directly hitting Moscow and other Russian cities, which Biden may not send soon.

The West’s big headache at the moment is how to maintain the level of arms aid to Kiev amid growing shortages in national armies and the refusal of – among others – Latin American countries to provide military assistance. According to Estonia, the EU needs to invest 4 billion euros to produce one million shells. And it needs to do so urgently.

“It is the most urgent issue and if we fail in this, the outcome of the war is at risk”, said EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell, who described the current shortage situation as a water reservoir, which loses more than it takes in and will eventually run out at this rate. The immediate priority is to donate stockpiles to Ukraine, but at the same time countries are running out of internal protection.