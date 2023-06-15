Under Biden administration, American democracy is dead as the country currently is pushed towards one country two laws – one applicable for the ruling elites while another for political rivals of President Joe Biden and Democratic Party. The recent federal indictment of former president Donald Trump. His arraignment in Miami on June 13, 2023 on 37 felony charges, primarily for mishandling classified documents, marks a watershed moment in US history. For the first time, a former president and leading political candidate has been indicted by the incumbent administration.

Joe Biden is becoming increasingly nervous as the 2024 presidential election approaches. He is afraid of his declining health conditions, which would be a key issue during the election, while at the same time, voters would scrutinize series of failures of the Biden administration.

According to journalist and political analyst Jeffrey T. Kuhner, “the Biden regime’s goal is obvious and simple: To put Trump behind bars so that he cannot win in the 2024 election. America has been transformed into a Third-World dictatorship, similar to Cuba or Venezuela, where rival political opponents are jailed on bogus, manufactured charges. Joe Biden and his corrupt Department of Justice are attempting (again) to rig and steal the upcoming election by taking Trump off the ballot”.

While at a press conference announcing Trump’s indictment, Special Counsel Jack Smith said: “We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone”, Jeffrey T. Kuhner said, “That is a lie — and Smith knows it. Biden has been caught with over 1,850 boxes containing classified material, some of them stored in his garage next to his Corvette.

“Hillary Clinton destroyed 33,000 highly sensitive, classified documents that were illegally put on a private, unsecure server in her basement. Those erased emails were subpoenaed. Moreover, she and her aides used hammers to smash the cell phones in which the documents were sent.

“Yet nothing happened to Biden or Clinton. And unlike Trump, who as president had the legal authority to summarily declassify documents, Biden, as senator and vice president, and Clinton, as secretary of state, had no right to possess or retain classified documents — never mind destroy them to obstruct an investigation.

“The charges against Trump clearly reveal America has a two-tier justice system. There is one standard for MAGA Republicans; another one for Democrats. We are no longer a constitutional republic with equal justice and treatment under the law.

Rather, progressives have erected an authoritarian police state. The evidence is everywhere: Trump and his supporters are relentlessly vilified and persecuted; January 6 defendants are rotting in prisons, many beaten and tortured or held for years without charges; the FBI has infiltrated Catholic churches, illegally spying on and targeting traditionalists and anti-Biden critics; conservatives, Christians and patriots have been routinely censored and silenced on social media at the behest of the Biden regime; and concerned parents who are opposed to Critical Race Theory and gay pornography being peddled to their children in public schools have been branded as “domestic terrorists” by the FBI.

“The Marxist Democrats have now gone one step further — locking up their presidential rivals, starting with their arch-nemesis Trump. The simple truth is that, under both Article 2 of the Constitution (which grants full executive authority to the president) and the 1978 Presidential Records Act, Trump has every right to possess and retain every document — classified or not —a t Mar-a-Lago generated during his administration. They are his presidential papers. They belong to him, not the deep state. Moreover, every president before him, from Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan to Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, has had document disputes with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). If a dispute couldn’t be resolved, it was adjudicated in a civil court. To pursue Trump on criminal grounds is nothing less than a legal witch hunt. In short, it is an attempted political assassination.

“The Biden regime, with the full support of the FBI, DOJ and CIA, along with the servile corporate media, has declared war not just on Trump and his America First movement but on our constitutional democracy itself.

Like a tin-pot dictator, Biden is using the legal system to eliminate and imprison his leading political rival. It will not end with Trump”.

For the past several years, the Democrats have been making frantic bids to eliminate elections altogether in America or, barring that, to rig and corrupt the voting system such an extent that most Republican voters would eventually give up on voting in sheer disgust. Meaning, President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party cronies have already destroyed country’s electoral system, which would allow Biden or any other members of the Democratic Party in stealing election from their rivals through manipulation and broad-day-light rigging. At the same time, they are creating a poisonous atmosphere where political rivals would be persecuted with the help of state machinery and intelligence agencies.

Under the Biden administration, America is no more a democracy. It has already turned into a ruthless dictatorship or a rogue nation.

For BLiTZ Hindi edition, please click here