In a world where the Biden administration consistently advocates for democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and freedom of expression, it is essential to scrutinize their own track record, which not only reveals deplorable actions but also exposes glaring double standards. Recent developments, such as the newly implemented visa policy exclusively targeting Bangladesh, have raised questions about Joe Biden’s true intentions and shed light on his administration’s biased approach.

Hunter Biden’s scandals and Joe Biden’s silence

The Biden family cannot be discussed without delving into the scandals surrounding Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. The questionable activities and alleged corruption surrounding Hunter Biden have been extensively documented. However, Joe Biden has conveniently remained silent, shielding his son from accountability and evading responsibility for his own involvement in these controversies. This display of favoritism and selective justice reflects the double standards prevalent within the Biden administration.

The IRS investigation into investigative journalist Matt Taibbi

A striking example of the Biden administration’s suppression of press freedom and freedom of expression emerges with the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) investigation into independent journalist Matt Taibbi. The IRS initiated an inquiry into Taibbi immediately after he published a report exposing Twitter’s collaboration with government agencies to censor information and stifle dissent. This act of intimidation raises concerns about the administration’s commitment to transparency and its willingness to target journalists who dare to question the status quo.

Obama-Biden’s mischief: The origins of Russian Collusion

The Obama-Biden era was not exempt from controversy and manipulation. Special Counsel John Durham’s report revealed that top intelligence officials, including John Brennan, were aware that the infamous “Russian collusion” narrative during the 2016 presidential election was fabricated by Hillary Clinton and her team. Despite this knowledge, Obama, Biden, and the intelligence establishment rallied behind Clinton, employing deceitful tactics to undermine Donald Trump’s campaign and secure a victory for their preferred candidate. This revelation raises the question: should Biden and his accomplices face legal consequences for their role in perpetuating this false narrative and undermining the democratic process?

The crime and corruption-plagued Biden family

The allegations of crime and corruption surrounding the Biden family cannot be ignored. While Joe Biden holds the highest office in the land, his own family members face serious accusations. Threatening messages from Hunter Biden’s attorney to a non-profit research group, along with other instances of suspected wrongdoing, highlight the checkered history of the Biden family. Shockingly, the Biden administration has failed to take decisive action against these apparent transgressions, further exemplifying their double standards when it comes to upholding the law.

BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami: Lobbying through Hunter Biden

Recent reports suggest that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami are utilizing Hunter Biden as a lobbyist to undermine the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party, the Awami League. This collusion represents a calculated effort to demoralize and destabilize the ruling party, with the Biden administration’s new visa policy serving as a clear threat to the Awami League. However, it is important to note that these tactics will have negligible impact on the strong relationship between India and Bangladesh, as the bond between the two countries extends far beyond the reach of such manipulative actions.

US-sponsored bio labs in Ukraine: Unveiling bio weapons development

Furthermore, the existence of US-sponsored bio labs in Ukraine, where allegations of bio-weapons development have emerged, adds another layer to the Biden administration’s questionable actions. These facilities, funded by the United States, raise concerns about the administration’s involvement in clandestine operations and the potential implications for global security. The Biden administration’s silence on this matter raises questions about their commitment to transparency and accountability.

Selective visa policies: The case of Bangladesh

The recent visa policy imposed by the Biden administration, specifically targeting Bangladesh, stands as a prime example of their double standards in immigration. While they emphasize the importance of inclusivity and diversity, their actions convey a different narrative. This discriminatory policy not only targets a specific country but also undermines the principles of fairness and equality that the administration claims to uphold. These circumstances raise concerns about the true motivations behind such a policy and expose the administration’s biased approach to immigration.

Double-standards in foreign relations

When it comes to foreign relations, the Biden administration has consistently displayed a clear pattern of double standards. While they criticize other nations for alleged human rights violations and undemocratic practices, they conveniently turn a blind eye to similar actions committed by their allies. This hypocrisy undermines the credibility of the administration and raises doubts about their commitment to upholding universal values.

The Biden administration’s double standards, corruption, scandals, and hypocrisy are becoming increasingly apparent. From Joe Biden’s silence on his son’s scandals to the suppression of press freedom and the manipulation of political narratives, their actions depict a government that selectively applies its principles and prioritizes personal interests over the well-being of the nation and its citizens.

It is imperative for the public to remain vigilant and hold the administration accountable for their actions. Only through transparency, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to genuine democratic values can a government regain the trust and respect of its people.