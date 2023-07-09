US envoys cause damage to relations with host countries

Throughout the world, diplomatic strategy adopted by the US President Joe Biden is being mostly termed as ridiculous, while some nations see it as unethical, when Washington attempts to directly intervene into sovereignty of a foreign nation either under the guises of democracy or rule of law, although it is well-proved reality – under Joe Biden’s presidency, the United States is gradually becoming a Banana Republic, where democracy, rule of law, human rights and freedom of expression is coming under attack from the ruling party and its thuggish cohorts. Meanwhile, American envoys and diplomats stationed in a number of countries are accused of playing a notorious role that would eventually jeopardize bilateral relations.

It appears that now the Biden administration is going to send deadly weapons such as cluster bombs to Ukraine that would certainly threaten the lives of innocent civilians, including children.

The announcement about the delivery was made by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. They are a rocket, bomb or missile that unleashes tens or hundreds of smaller, explosive munitions when fired.

The failure rate of cluster bombs, though, is expected to be in the 2-10 percent range, or even up to 40 percent, meaning many will land on the ground unexploded and remain that way – until disturbed.

The Daily Caller News Foundation cited Biden’s newest “reversal” of course.

“Kyiv has requested the weapon, essentially a bomb filled with mini ‘bomblets,’ for months to target deeply entrenched Russian positions and prosecute the counteroffensive despite its disadvantage in troop numbers and ammunition, according to The New York Times. While the Biden administration initially demurred regarding Ukraine’s demands for the controversial weapon, which poses a unique risk to civilians, officials signaled in recent weeks the White House was coming around to Kyiv’s line of reasoning”.

The report pointed out that between 56,500 and 876,500 civilians have died from late-detonating cluster bombs since World War II.

BizPacReview explained, “Amid humanitarian concerns and recognizing how ‘drastically out of step’ sending the banned weapons would place the United States in relation to its allies, it was the State Department that stood as the ‘last holdout’ in the high-level meetings to discuss the move, but Ukraine is now ‘burning through the available supply of conventional artillery shells‘”.

Both Ukraine and Russia already have used such weapons from their own reserves in the war.

The foundation explained, “Online, news of the upcoming announcement from the White House is sparking fury from those who see it as the act of a ‘warmonger.’ Warmongers Joe Biden and Anthony Blinken are preparing to send cluster bombs to Ukraine. These kill and maim children and are banned by an international treaty signed by most of our allies,’ tweeted author Jim Rickards. ‘Let’s not hear more about the ‘humanitarian’ cause we’re supporting’”.

According to The New York Times, “More than 100 nations have signed a 15-year-old treaty banning the use of cluster munitions, which rain down smaller bombs that scatter across the landscape. The weapons, which are meant to explode when they hit the ground, have caused thousands of deaths and injuries, often among children who have picked up duds that failed to go off in the initial attacks, only to explode long after a conflict is over”.

Warmongers Joe Biden and Tony Blinken are preparing to send cluster bombs to Ukraine. These kill and maim children and are banned by an international treaty signed by most of our allies. Let's not hear more about the "humanitarian" cause we're supporting.https://t.co/ZhymydUeYI — Jim Rickards (@JamesGRickards) July 7, 2023

Meanwhile, for the past two years, US diplomats, particularly envoys in a large number of nations in the world are causing damage to existing relations between Washington and those host countries, while in some cases, American diplomats are accused of showing hostility through direct or indirect threats of intimidation either through sanctions or so-called special visa policy.

Recently, American ambassador Rahm Emanuel in Japan came under heavy criticism when he tried to push President Biden’s gay-lesbian-transsexual policy in that country.

Ambassador Emanuel’s campaign in Tokyo is the leading edge of an offensive that American diplomats are waging across the globe. In Guatemala, the US Department of State under USAID director Samantha Power has been funding pro-abortion groups to the tune of US$11 million, thereby undermining Guatemala’s constitution which explicitly guarantees the rights of the unborn.

Power and Emanuel, who rose to fame as cohorts of President Barack Obama, are trusted servants of the radical left. The policy they are implementing for Biden is fashioned from a radical agenda devoted to sexual preferences and reproductive rights. That agenda is now at the center of America’s diplomatic program.

When the bill passed in the cabinet committee of the Lower House, Emanuel tweeted on June 9, 2023: “Today’s committee vote in the Diet is Day 1 of a new day for Japan. Thank you, Prime Minister Kishida, for your leadership”. In an interview one day earlier with the Kyodo Express, he even stated, “Japan is in the process of evolution”. That statement, in particular, was intensely disliked by Japanese across the political spectrum.

He did not bother to hide that he is applying pressure on Japanese Prime Minister Kishida. No ambassador – American or otherwise – has the right to instruct a host nation in how to conduct its affairs. By law and custom everywhere, non-interference is the prime directive of diplomacy. Emanuel is crassly violating it.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Emanuel behaves like a plenipotentiary. On May 9 he proclaimed: “I welcome to Japan a new member of the diplomatic corps from the People’s Republic of China. Ready to engage Ambassador Wu on behalf of a free and open Indo-Pacific that enhances peace and security for all nations”.

Here the US ambassador presumes to speak as the chief of the Indo-Pacific region. His behavior has raised to public awareness the uncomfortable specter of America’s continuing dominion over Japan and the region.

Every time the ambassador seems to be giving direct orders to the Japanese prime minister, he reminds every citizen of Japan of an uncomfortable reality. Since losing the war against America, the Japanese nation has never had the occasion to stand on their own. Three generations of living under American domination have left them without the training or the talent for independent thought and action.

In Bangladesh, American policymakers, including US Ambassador Peter Haas are frantically trying to unseat secularist government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and help Islamist forces including until-now undesignated terrorist organization Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its ideological partner Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) into power. It was earlier reported in the international media that Joe Biden’s scandal-plagued son Hunter Biden has been appointed by BNP as its lobbyist while Islamist forces are spending millions of dollars in buying western policymakers and trying to use them as pressure-groups in turning Bangladesh into a neo-Taliban state. According to counterterrorism experts, once BNP, which has directly extended patronization to insurgency groups inside India returns to power, it will not only turn Bangladesh into a safe haven of terrorism and militancy, it also will spread seeds of terrorism through the region and beyond.

It may be mentioned here that, according to court documents published by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on December 16, 2016, while giving verdict to an asylum petition of a BNP activist, an Immigration Judge in the United States found the petitioner to be credible but concluded that he was ineligible for asylum and withholding of removal due to his inadmissibility under section 212(a)(3)(B)(i)(VI) of the Act, 8 U.S.C. § 1182(a)(3)(B)(i)(VI), as a member of the BNP – which the Immigration Judge deemed to be an undesignated terrorist organization under section 212(a)(3)(B)(vi)(III) of the Act (I.J. at 3-6).

Bangladesh Nationalist Party from its very birth under military dictator General Ziaur Rahman has been vigorously pushing-forward anti-India, anti-Hindu and pro-Islamist agenda with the aim of turning Bangladesh into another Afghanistan or Pakistan. During BNP’s rule of 2001-2006, supporters of this party were seen openly chanting slogans Aamra Hobo Taliban, Bangla Hobey Afghan (We shall become Taliban, Bangla will turn into Afghanistan) and burning American flags on the streets of Dhaka and other major cities.

Furthermore, BNP had directly sponsored and patronized Islamist militancy outfit Jamaatul Mujahedin Bangladesh (JMB) while it was maintaining direct links with Harkat-ul Jihad (HuJI), Khatmey Nabuwat Movement (an anti-Ahmadia outfit) and were behind terrorist acts targeting religious minorities such as Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Ahmadis and others.

It is important to mention here that Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami is believed to have been founded as an offshoot of a Pakistani group in 1992 with money and support from suspected global terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden. United Nations Security Council has termed Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islam as a “violent extremist group operating throughout South Asia, which has carried out numerous terrorist attacks in India and Pakistan”.

Although according to the Department of Justice, Tier III terrorist organizations are also called “undesignated terrorist organizations” because they qualify as terrorist organizations based on their activities alone without undergoing a formal designation process like Tier I and Tier II organizations; in my opinion, it is essential now for the Western policymakers, including the United States to immediately refrain from romancing with BNP and designate it as Tier-I terrorist organization for the sake of regional and global peace.

The way American diplomats and envoys in several countries are talking, it seems that they have already become the neo-master of the universe. Unless nations in the world learn to effectively counter and object to such rogue and foul attempts – Washington shall continue to destabilize the whole world under numerous façades.