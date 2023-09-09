US federal agencies flag nearly 75,000 illegals as potential national security risks

US federal agencies have identified nearly 75,000 individuals who entered the country illegally as potential national security risks, and this number only represents those who are known to be risks. The existence of unknown numbers of potential threats is deeply concerning, highlighting the security challenges posed by open border policies.

According to NBC Chicago, the FBI has admitted that a known smuggler with Islamic State ties helped migrants enter US from Mexico. No free society can survive open borders in the long term.

In the past, immigrants were subjected to a vetting process, and refugees had to meet specific criteria to be granted refugee status. However, the current open border policies create opportunities for individuals with criminal intent or ties to terrorist organizations to enter the country without scrutiny.

These “individuals of concern” often collaborate with individuals already in the country who pose threats to public safety and national security. There have been instances where known smugglers with ties to terrorist groups facilitated the illegal entry of migrants into the US from Mexico.

The term “special interest aliens” is used to describe illegal migrants who may have travel patterns or origins linked to terrorism or countries with such ties. Border Patrol agents encountered a significant number of “special interest” illegal migrants in recent years, reflecting the growing concern about national security risks associated with illegal border crossings.

The FBI is actively searching for a group of Uzbek migrants who were released into the country after using an ISIS-linked smuggler to enter the US illegally. It is alarming that individuals known to be “special interest aliens” were released into the country, raising questions about the effectiveness of border security measures.

Former Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan emphasized the importance of tracking down these individuals due to their connections to terrorism and their status as “special interest aliens.” This underscores the need for robust border security and immigration policies to protect national security interests.

“EXCLUSIVE: Feds Flagged Nearly 75,000 Illegal Migrants As Potential National Security Risks,” by Jennie Taer, Daily Caller, September 1, 2023:

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) flagged 74,904 illegal migrants nationwide for potentially posing risks to national security between October 2022 and August, according to CBP data obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Certain illegal migrants are deemed to be “special interest aliens” because they may have travel patterns that “possibly have a nexus to terrorism” or may come from countries with such ties, according to a 2019 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) fact sheet. Border Patrol agents encountered 25,627 “special interest” illegal migrants in fiscal year 2022, compared to 3,675 encounters in fiscal year 2021, according to internal agency data previously obtained by the DCNF; however, this data doesn’t account for all CBP encounters of special interest aliens….

….The FBI is currently searching for a group of more than one dozen Uzbek migrants that federal authorities released into the country after they used an ISIS-tied smuggler to cross the southern border illegally.

Former acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan told the DCNF it’s alarming that federal authorities chose to release illegal migrants who were known to be special interest aliens.

“So why is it so important to track them down? Because they’re freaking special interest aliens that were smuggled in by somebody with connections to terrorism. Come on, guys. Follow the bouncing ball. I mean, the reason it’s so important is twofold. One, they actually were connected to someone who is connected to a terrorist organization and [two], they’re special interest aliens”, Morgan said.