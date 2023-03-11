Vicious circle hires writers to brand India as an ‘autocracy’

Vicious circle is spending millions of dollars with the nefarious agenda of branding India as ‘one of the worst autocracies’, while they also are patronizing and funding various separatist and militancy groups as well as anti-India media outlets. Eyeing on 2024 general elections in India, this vicious circle is directly targeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while a section of Indian newspapers, such as The Wire goes further by calling India “one of the worst autocracies in the last ten years”. In an article, Vasundhara Sirnate, a journalist based out of Ireland wrote in The Wire, “An alarming new report from the V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) Institute at the University of Gothenberg in Sweden states that by the end of 2022, 72% of the world’s population (5.7 billion people) lived in autocracies, out of which 28% (2.2 billion people) lived in “closed autocracies”.

The report titled ‘Defiance in the Face of Autocratization’ has further asserted that “advances in global levels of democracy made over the last 35 years have been wiped out”.

“The findings of this report should be a cause of global concern for politicians and policy-makers alike.

“The report indicates that today there are more closed autocracies than liberal democracies and only 13% of the world’s humans (approximately one billion people) live in liberal democracies.

“Amongst the various population-weighted indicators that the report uses to make its determinations on the health of democracy in various countries, it pays particular attention to freedom of expression (declining in 35 countries), increased government censorship of the media (declining in 47 countries), the worsening state repression of civil society actors (going downhill in 37 countries) and a decline in the quality of elections in 30 countries. It also lists Armenia, Greece and Mauritius as “democracies in steep decline…”

Articles written by Vasundhara Sirnate are being published in a number of Indian and international newspapers such as The Wire, The Hindu, Frontline, Scroll, Foreign Affairs, Washington Post, Frontline India, The Telegraph etcetera.

In addition to her anti-India and anti-Modi vendetta, Sirnate has also been ruthlessly demonizing Hindu religion. In September 2022 she tried to blame Hindus in Leicester for the violence. In a September 18, 2022 tweet, she wrote: “I’ve seen the footage from #Leicester where about 200 supporters of Hindutva took out a rally shouting Jai Shri Ram in a Muslim area. Let me just say to all my fellow Indians, Hindutva has deeply broken our country. Please do not export these divisions worldwide”.

Vasundhara Sirnate was one of the founding members of the Hinduphobic Kashmiri separatist organization – The Polis Project. In October 2022, Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) published a detailed thread on Sirnate’s links to the Polis Project and how she consistently propagated anti-Hindu content in media and on social media platforms.

The Polis Project leads a notorious propaganda war against India stating Muslims were facing atrocities in the country. This organization even had described the 2020 anti-Hindu riots in Delhi as “pogroms against the Muslim community”. It also supports terrorists like Burhan Wani, Yasin Malik and others, while it actively promotes separatist views on Kashmir. The Polis Project even calls Jammu & Kashmir as “Indian-administered” while it calls India a “settler-colonialist”.

The Polis Project gave clean chit to Pakistan while commenting on the Pulwama attack and termed pro-India media as “BJP’s propaganda machine”. Such anti-India propaganda stuff of The Polis Project helps anti-India elements, including Jamaat-e-Islami.

It may be mentioned here that the V-Dem institute is also funded by the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) as well as the Open Society Foundation, which is led by George Soros. It may be further mentioned here that Soros, a Hungarian-American Jew and self-styled philanthropist has sworn to ‘fight nationalists’ and conservative governments throughout the world by branding them as ‘authoritarian government’. In Bangladesh, George Soros has joined an evil nexus which conspires to replace a secularist government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by placing Islamists and jihadists in power.

At the personal initiatives of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, George Soros has also joined hands with Mohammad Yunus, the infamous founder of Grameen Bank and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who has been fooling the entire world with continuous lies, while Yunus has pushed lives of millions of poor people towards devastation by extracting 30-40 percent interest on loans provided to them despite the fact that Yunus receives fund for helping poor at annual interest rate ranging between 2-3 percent, whereas major segment of such funds even are grants and donation.

It may be mentioned here that, while Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami are spending millions of dollars towards lobbyists in influencing policymakers in Washington, London and other European capitals in directly interfering into Bangladesh’s domestic issues, Rahul Gandhi, leader of Indian National Congress is doing the same urging Western countries to oust Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power. Rahul Gandhi during his recent tours in Western countries has complained stating that India’s all institutions are biased towards Narendra Modi and that is why he needs help to save India’s democracy. Similar propaganda is being carried out by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami targeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the ruling Awami League.