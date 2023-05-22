Washington asks BNP not to boycott Bangladesh next general election

Key figures in the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), including its acting chairman Tarique Rahman are heart-broken, as prominent members of the Biden administration, including the Department of State have categorically told them that, under constitutional provisions of Bangladesh, there is no scope of holding any elections including the next general election under an unelected caretaker government and in this case, BNP leaders are advised to participate in the election while Washington will send observers to monitor the entire electoral process so that the election is free and fair.

Leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party have been trying to convince Biden administration officials to exert pressure on ruling Awami League government in Bangladesh to hold the next general election under a “caretaker government”, while they said, if the next general election is held under Awami League government or a government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it “won’t be free and fair”. Representative of BNP, William B Milam even has been advising Washington policymakers to “use threats of sanctions” for compelling Awami League in agreeing to hold the next general election under a caretaker government.

Meanwhile, BNP has appointed US President Joe Biden’s scandalous son Hunter Biden as its lobbyist through a consulting-cum-lobbyist firm named Blue Star Strategies, which had earlier registered its work for the Ukrainian company Burisma under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Through the same company Hunter Biden also crafted a plan to lobby the State Department on behalf of the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners.

According to information obtained by this newspaper, Blue Star Strategies was hired by BNP through Abdus Sattar, an UK-based leader of the party in August 2018. Agendas behind appointing Blue Star Strategies by BNP were to “promote the goals of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for the upcoming [2018 general elections] elections in Bangladesh”. In addition, Blue Star Strategies also developed a strategy “that educates officials, policy influencers and the media [in the United States] about the BNP and its interests in free and fair elections” and drafted a “narrative to communicate the BNP’s goals”.

The contract was signed by Abdus Sattar as an individual – but the documentation suggests that he was acting on behalf of the BNP. In the section of the form which states that the name of the “foreign principal” was Abdul Sattar, it is confirmed that he is a “foreign political party”, meaning, Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

In addition, in the section of submitted documentation asking for details “if the foreign principal is a foreign political party”, Blue Star Strategies stated: “Bangladesh Nationalist Party, 28, 1 VIP Rd, Dhaka 1205, Bangladesh”.

End of romance between BNP and Yunus

For several years, while a major segment of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders, including Tarique Rahman have been holding a controversial Nobel laureate in the place of a “hero” and considering him as their savior, lately BNP leaders came to realize Muhammad Yunus actually is not their ally. Instead, for years he has been making foul bids of becoming heads of the government in Bangladesh while back in January 11, 2007, when an-army backed interim government came to power, Hillary Clinton made frantic bids in influencing the key figures of that government to consider Muhammad Yunus as the “new leader of Bangladesh”, by executing “minus-two formula” of forcing Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia into retirement and forced exile. The BBC reported April 7, 2007, that “the army would sponsor Nobel Peace prize winner Dr. Muhammad Yunus as a new leader”. They also realized, Hillary Clinton has been working in favor of Yunus as the latter is one of the major donors of Clinton Foundation and Clinton’s “partner in crime”.