What has happened to humanity in the entire world?

World-famous Israeli-born Hollywood superstar Gal Gadot while talking on stage at Temple Israel of Hollywood alongside Israeli author and activist Noa Tishby, Gadot held back tears as she criticized the world for demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas while at least 222 people, mostly Israeli civilians, remain captives of Hamas in Gaza.

“I ask myself, what happened to humanity? How can that be? Why do we need to convince people that is not OK when others are asking for a ceasefire? I’m all for peace, don’t get me wrong, but the hostages are still there. Not a word about the abductees, but let’s ceasefire now. What? What are you talking about?”, Gal Gadot said.

Gadot joined hundreds of other Hollywood figures and executives in signing an open letter addressed to US President Joe Biden calling for the release of all those kidnapped by Hamas and Palestinian terrorists and held against their will in Gaza. Since Hamas’ pogrom in Israel on October 7, the Wonder Woman superstar has repeatedly taken to social media to show solidarity with the Jewish State, including by sharing videos and photos of the civilians who Hamas kidnapped — among them women, children, and the elderly.

I have never met Gal Gadot and possibly she never heard my name. But seeing her extremely praiseworthy actions following Hamas pogrom, I can see a sister in her – a loving Jewish sister. Gadot’s powerful words have moved my emotions, brought tears to my eyes and made me extremely angry at Hamas and Palestinian terrorists for their acts against humanity. No sensible human being can approve or support what Hamas and Palestinian terrorists have done to people in Israel – including infants. In my opinion, Hamas and Palestinian terrorists are – pure evils, neo-Nazis, savages, animals, butchers, monsters, and worse than Al Qaeda and ISIS.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the horrifying reality of the Hamas terror attack, writing on X, “Not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been killed in one day.

“And not since the Holocaust have we witnessed scenes of Jewish women and children, grandparents, even Holocaust survivors being herded into trucks and taken into captivity. Hamas has imported, adopted and replicated the savagery of ISIS. Entering civilian homes on a holy day and murdering in cold blood whole families, young and old, violating and burning bodies, beating and torturing their innocent victims”.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations aired a video of a man being decapitated by Hamas terrorists during the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel, as the UN General Assembly debates a resolution calling Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas.

Holding up a tablet to show the video, Ambassador Gilad Erdan slammed calls for Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas.

Ambassador Gilad Erdan said, “Any call for a ceasefire is not an attempt at peace. It is an attempt to tie Israel’s hands, preventing us from eliminating a huge threat to our citizens. Israel is not at war with the Palestinians. Israel is at war with the genocidal Jihadist Hamas terror organization. Hamas’s genocidal ideology, just like ISIS, al-Qaeda… is not just about destroying Israel. It is ultimately about world domination. It is about bringing the Jihad war to the soil of each and every one of your countries. If the drafters of this Resolution truly want peace, if they truly want an immediate solution, then why do they not demand this of Hamas?”

Meanwhile, here is a disturbing news about presence of Hamas terrorists right within the inner circle of notoriously anti-Semite and Israel-hating US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

According to report released by Canary Mission, Rashida Tlaib has links, including financial ties and associations with individuals connected to Hamas. The antisemitism watchdog has identified at least three individuals namely Salah Sarsour, Rafiq Jaber, and Abdelbaset Hamayel Sarsour – with Hamas connections who were employed by Tlaib for campaign fundraising purposes.

One of these individuals reportedly spent eight months in prison due to his affiliations with the terrorist organization.

Rashida Tlaib’s accomplice Rafiq Jaber admitted to distributing Hamas propaganda in the US and is a co-founder of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR). Hamayel has worked for defunct organizations accused of funneling funds to Hamas.

Canary Mission’s report delves into the online presence of Tlaib’s campaign, particularly her use of the now-defunct Facebook group “PAC-USA” (Palestinian American Congress-USA). The group, with over 12,000 members as of June 2020, is said to have shared content promoting terrorism, antisemitism, and Nazi propaganda.

The Canary Mission also claims that Tlaib established a group known as “Black4Palestine”, described as an “anti-American, anti-Israel, and pro-terror hate group” that has made social media posts calling for America’s “defeat” and supporting the antisemitic BDS movement.

It may be mentioned here that, Rashida Tlaib did not condemn the murder, rape, and beheading of 1,400 Jews and the kidnapping of 222 others. She has significant ties to Hamas-linked extremists. While her hatred of Israel and Jews should have no place in the US Congress, she still continues in the position alongside her cohorts of SQUAD gang. Because of presence of such notoriously anti-Semite individuals in the US Congress, and most possibly many more in key positions in the US administration, we have been witnessing how Hamas members in disguise are continuing anti-Israel protests in various parts of the US, while a large segment of these jihadist terrorists have been flexing muscles by removing posters of hostages, attacking Jewish individuals and chanting jihadist slogans.

Unless such dangerous elements are not handled with a iron hand and deported from the United States, America may witness another 9/11.

While concluding this article, I would once again say – Hamas are not ‘fighters’ or ‘militants’. In fact, looking at videos of their crimes, the term ‘terrorists’ doesn’t even cover it today. They are savages, animals, butchers. Depraved, sordid and beneath contempt. Wake up world! Raise your voice against Hamas and Palestinian terrorists.