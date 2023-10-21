Why does the US Embassy openly demonize Israel and mourn the death of Palestinian terrorist Hamas?

While President Joe Biden calls on the US Congress to allocated US$105 billion fund to “invest” major portion of it in Ukraine and a smaller portion in Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Palestine, US Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, being ordered by Ambassador Peter D. Haas flew American flag at half staff “on day of mourning, October 21”. According to media reports, US embassy did this “in solidarity with Bangladesh’s one-day state mourning over the deaths of Palestinians in Israeli attacks”. This made every anti-Semite and Israel/Jew-hating media in Bangladesh extremely delighted.

It may be mentioned here that, US Embassy in Dhaka did not mourn the death of over 1,400 Israelis during October 7 Hamas pogrom. Even in its October 20 press release, it did not condemn Hamas pogrom and abduction of Israeli, American and foreign nationals. Why?

Islamists inside Biden administration

According to media reports, while ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has hired Hunter Biden as its lobbyist through a consulting-cum-lobbyist firm named Blue Star Strategies, Ambassador Peter Haas and members of US Embassy in Dhaka have been consistently trying to help ultra-Islamist BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami in returning to power, whereas according to the Washington Post, US State Department and its embassy in Dhaka are openly bullying ruling Awami League.

In an article I have provided specific information on how under the presidency of Joe Biden, White House has been filled with large number of Muslim staffers, while some of these Muslims are directly or indirectly connected to Al Qaeda, Islamic State (ISIS), Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist and jihadist outfits, as well as anti-India, anti-Hindu and pro-Pakistan elements.

One of the Muslim staffers in White House is Abdullah Hasan, now an assistant press secretary received Islamic Scholarship from the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR-SFBA). He went on to defend BDS for the ACLU.

When Hasan received his scholarship in 2014-2015, the Islamic Scholarship Fund’s board members included Hatem Bazian, one of the country’s most notorious Islamic bigots, the co-founder of Students for Justice in Palestine, and an alleged supporter of Hamas, who has spent decades trafficking in antisemitism.

Hasan’s fellow CAIR-SFBA recipients included Salmah Rizvi, a former fellow at Al-Haq, a BDS group listed by Israel as a terrorist organization over its connections to the PFLP. Al-Haq’s general director is allegedly a key terrorist leader in the PFLP.

Abdullah Hasan is one of a record number of over 100 Muslim staffers in the Biden administration. The growth has been especially astonishing considering that MOSAIC, an association of Muslim federal employees, could only gather 110 personnel for its second Iftar in 2016 and there are now almost as many aligned Muslims within the administration.

Being inspired and influenced by the huge number of Muslims in the White House, many of whom are radical Muslims, US Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated Ramadan by posing with most of them on the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and described them as “our administration’s incredible Muslim team”.

Biden’s White House also has Reema Dodin as his first Palestinian Muslim staffer, who had defended suicide bombings, and Mazen Basrawi, as Muslim liaison officer who attended a conference honoring one of the unindicted co-conspirators of the World Trade Center bombing.

There are many more radical Muslims amongst 100 Muslim staffers at White House, which include Aya Ibrahim, who started out as a legislative fellow to Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, one of the most vocal terrorist supporters in Congress, and then a legislative assistant and adviser to fellow Squad member Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

Sameera Fazili, who served as the Deputy Director of the National Economic Council in the Biden administration, during her student life at Harvard University had served as president of the Harvard Islamic Society.

Sameera Fazili was also a top adviser to Senator Harry Reid and worked for Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders. Fazili also had a past with Karamah: Muslim Women for Human Rights which claims that “Islamic jurisprudence is the source of the knowledge base essential to the promotion of the rights of Muslim women”. The organization has defended Sharia law.

According to an article published in the Middle East Forum’s Islamist Watch, Sameera Fazili was a leading member of Stand With Kashmir: “best known for praising and defending violent Islamists in South Asia”. Her organization had called for the release of Islamic terrorists including supporters of Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda.

Uzara Zeya, who has been particularly enthusiastic in helping BNP-Jamaat nexus return to power in Bangladesh was appointed as the undersecretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights at Biden’s White House has been actively involved with the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs – an informal arm of the Arab Lobby. Zeya helped compile material for a book claiming that Jews secretly control the United States.

After Muslim Brotherhood was overthrown in Egypt, Uzara Zeya complained that “there are activists – including some in Egypt – who face criminal charges and intimidation for the peaceful exercise of their rights”.

Rashad Hussain is Joe Biden’s “ambassador for religious freedom”, who has a degree in Islamic Studies and had memorized the Koran, had been Obama’s envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). During his time working for Obama, he had been caught lying about his past defense of an Islamic terrorist. Hussain had appeared at events with Muslim Brotherhood leaders.

Even after Hussain’s appointment, he appeared at an Islamic Society of North America convention whose speakers had “promoted anti-Hindu rhetoric, called for the release of convicted terror supporters and for the establishment of a caliphate”.

These are only segments of those over 100 Muslim staffers inside the Biden administration and the White house. Due to the heavy influence of these individuals, the Biden administration is called “soft on terror”. And of course, because of such disturbing realities – Biden’s State Department and its ambassador in Bangladesh has openly mourned the death of Hamas and Palestinian terrorists – condemned Israel and played almost a prototype role as Iranian missions abroad.