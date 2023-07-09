Why former president Donald Trump hates every Muslim?

Former president Donald Trump thinks, Muslims are solely responsible for the ongoing protests and riots in France and people of any other faith are not participating in the protests, despite the fact, French President Emmanuel Macron’s actions are directly going interest of the members of the working class as well as elderly citizen of the country.

According to the Daily Caller News, Donald Trump said during a July 7 speech in Iowa that he would reinstate a travel ban to prevent riots like those in France from happening.

Riots broke out in France following the police shooting of a 17-year-old who refused to comply during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. Police have made over 180 arrests during the violence, which has seen dozens of buildings, including police stations and schools, burned.

“When I return to office, the travel ban is coming back, even bigger than before and much stronger than before”, Trump said during his speech. “We don’t want people blowing up our shopping centers, we don’t want people blowing up our cities, and we don’t want people stealing our farms – that’s not going to happen”.

“The United States will not be condemned to the same fate as is happening in France”, Trump continued. “And I told Macron this was going to happen when I first met him”.

Trump issued the travel ban from seven countries with Muslim populations that were tied to terrorism on Jan. 28, 2017. The ban was upheld by the Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling in June 2018.

“We must also redouble our efforts to ensure that anyone who comes to America shares our values and assimilates into our culture”, Trump told the audience in Council Bluffs, Iowa. “We don’t want people coming into our country that hate us, we want people that love us”.

“Who the hell wants an open border for the world to spill in and for them to dump every person who’s mentally ill, or a convicted killer or convict into our country?” Trump asked later. “I mean, who wants that? How is it good for us?”