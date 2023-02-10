Why Jews are forced out of Europe?

With the spread of radical Islam like bonfire in Europe, Jews have become the most threatened population, while according to experts, by 2048, when Israel will celebrate its one hundred years, the last Jew will leave Europe and possibly migrate to Israel or any other country.

Norway risks becoming a country without a Jewish population,” says an editorial in Aftenposten. According to the newspaper, 20 percent of the two largest communities (Oslo and Trondheim) have left. “Norway could be the first country in Europe to become jüdenfrei,” wrote journalist Julie Bindel. The synagogues of Oslo and Trondheim are the most protected buildings in all of Norway.

The Jewish community of Holland are forced to emigrate to avoid harassment by young Muslim fanatics, especially Muslim migrants from Morocco and Pakistan.

Eldad Beck in an article in Israel’s newspaper, Israel Hayom said, in the last 50 years, the Jewish population in Europe has decreased by 60 percent and a similar decline is expected in the next 30 years.

Robert Wistrich, late great Holocaust historian who headed the International Center for Anti-Semitism Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said European Jewry still had 10 to 20 years to live. “It’s over. It’s a slow death”.

According to scholars, in France there are cities, such as Grenoble, from which half of the Jewish community fled, while in Nice, which was home to the fourth largest Jewish community, Jews dropped from 20,000 to 5,000. In Lyon, as the chief rabbi recently said, “only the Jews remain who are too old or too poor to move”.

In Toulouse, a large part of the Jewish community arrived after the Islamic ethno-religious cleansing of North Africa in the 1960s and 1970s. What they fled followed them into the Midi-Pyrenees and now it’s time to leave again, as elsewhere in Europe. Hundreds of Jewish families left Toulouse and the president of the Jewish community, Arié Bensemhoun, advised young people to leave the city. Toulouse had up to 20,000 Jewish people. Today there are 10,000 left.

Denmark’s Jewish community has lost 25 percent of members in the past 15 years, chairman Finn Schwarz told the Jyllands-Posten newspaper.

Joël Rubinfeld, president of the Ligue belge contre l’antisémitisme, tells Paris Match that “there is a good chance, in twenty years, of ending up with a jüdenrein Belgium”.

Semen Gorelick, chairman of the Jewish community in the German state of Brandenburg said, “I don’t want to live in a country whose chancellor brings in millions of anti-Semitic Muslims who attack Jews and Jewish institutions in Germany. You can’t live in a country where you can’t wear a kippah on the street. Most Jews in Germany today are Ukrainian, Russian or Israelis looking for work. And Jews are hiding in Bonn, Potsdam, Bochum and the rest of the country.

Samuel Hayek, chairman of the Jewish National Fund, shocked England: “Jews have no future in the UK”, said Hayek, who has lived in the UK for 40 years and is one of the country’s most famous philanthropists. Britain’s Muslim population could triple in the next 20 years and reach 13 million by 2050. “I’m not against any minority or against Muslims in the UK or in Europe, but against anyone who spreads hatred”, Hayek said.

It may be mentioned here that, Muslims are gradually spreading radical Islam throughout Britain while a vast area in London has already fallen into the grips of Muslims, who are enforcing sharia rule in a secularist England. In Birmingham, Muslim influence in on an alarming rise, while seeds of jihadism are being spread from mosques, madrassas and so-called Islamic centers.

It was also reported in the media that a large number of Iran-funded Shiite mosques in Europe, including UK are engaged in “Islamic prostitution” as well as espionage activities, while these mosques also are extending cooperation to various terrorist and jihadist outfits, including Lebanese Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Some of the mosques, madrassas and charities in England are directly funding and patronizing terrorist and jihadist groups in Jammu & Kashmir, while an UK charity named ‘Tehreek-e-Kashmir’, which maintains connections with Milli Muslim League, Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir and Lashkar-e-Taiba has been running a school in Bangladesh’s Jamalpur district.

Natan Sharanksy, the former Soviet refusnik, said: “We are witnessing the beginning of the end of Jewish history in Europe”.

While Jews are leaving Europe, Muslims are entering like flood-water and gradually expanding the vicious network of radical Islam and jihadism with the nefarious agenda of an Islamist conquest of the West.

