Why Jordan is not extraditing FBI wanted terrorist Ahlam Tamimi?

For years, Jordanian King Abdullah II and his regime is ignoring repeated call from the international community and the United States government in extraditing notorious terrorist Ahlam Tamimi. Meanwhile, according an article written by Andrew E Harrod for Blitz, this mass-murdering monster is enjoying good life in Jordan and even getting patronization from the Jordanian royals, especially King Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania, as Rania is a Palestinian who appreciates Jew hatred and silently supports Hamas and other terrorist groups. Despite such reality, Western media outlets are gradually becoming reluctant or even silent on this important issue.

According to Jewish Insider, the American Jewish Committee is for the first time publicly calling on the Justice Department “to exert every effort” to push Jordan to extradite Ahlam Tamimi, a Palestinian terrorist convicted in an Israeli court for her role in the 2001 bombing of a Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem in which 16 people, including three Americans, were killed.

Tamimi, who received 16 life sentences for escorting a suicide bomber to the restaurant, was freed in a 2011 exchange with Jordan along with more than 1,000 prisoners, most of them Palestinian. She has since become well-known in Jordan and for years hosted a program on a Hamas-affiliated television network.

In a letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, AJC CEO Ted Deutch writes that Tamimi is “unrepentant” and has “enjoyed celebrity status since returning to Jordan, glorifying and inciting terrorism and for five years hosting a program on the Hamas-affiliated Al-Quds TV, beamed throughout the Arabic-speaking world”.

The letter comes ahead of the 10th anniversary of Tamimi’s indictment — done under seal — by the Department of Justice. After the charges were made public in 2017, Jordan rejected the premise of a longstanding extradition treaty between Washington and Amman.

“There is no ambiguity regarding the US-Jordan extradition treaty”, the letter says. “Legal obligations between nations cannot be set aside because they are inconvenient to enforce”.

Americans Malki Roth, 15, and Shoshana Greenbaum, 31, were killed in the blast. New York-born Chana Nachenberg was critically wounded in the attack, and remained in a vegetative state for more than two decades before dying from her injuries in May. Nachenberg’s young daughter survived the attack unharmed.

Malki Roth’s parents, Frimet and Arnold Roth, told Jewish Insider that the AJC letter was “honorable and welcome”.

“In urging the DOJ to press for extradition by a valued treaty partner, the AJC is backed by justice, American law and Judaism’s profound respect for the sanctity of human life. Ahlam Tamimi calls the Sbarro atrocity ‘a crown on my head’. The obscenity of her being free to inspire admiring crowds in Jordan and beyond with her savagery should have ended years ago in a Washington courthouse. We pray it will now”, they said in a joint comment for Jewish Insider.

After AJC’s letter to the Justice Department, Jewish News Syndicate sought comment from 45 Jewish organizations about whether or not Tamimi should be extradited. Three offered no comment, and 23 stated that they supported extradition. The other 19 did not respond.

Agudath Israel of America, AIPAC, the Anti-Defamation League, CAMERA, the Endowment for Middle East Truth, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, the Union for Reform Judaism and the Zionist Organization of America told Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) that they have worked for Tamimi’s extradition for years.

The American Zionist Movement issued a call in July 2020 for Tamimi’s extradition. The Coalition for Jewish Values and 17 other organizations joined a letter urging the same that year.

Americans Against Antisemitism, the American Sephardi Federation, B’nai B’rith International, CASEPAC, the Combat Antisemitism Movement, the Democratic Majority for Israel, the Jewish Defense Fund, the Jewish United Fund, Religious Zionists of America, the Republican Jewish Coalition and StopAntisemitism also told JNS that they support extradition.

Rabbi Yaakov Menken, managing director of the Coalition for Jewish Values, told JNS that Tamimi is “an unrepentant butcher”.

Question here is – shall King Abdullah II extradite Ahlam Tamimi defying pressure from his wife – Queen Rania?