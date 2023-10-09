Why ‘two-state’ formula and Palestinian statehood are history now?

Following October 7 terrorist attack targeting Israelis by mega-terror outfit Hamas, several key issues have already come under the radar of security analysts throughout the world, which can ring alarm to a number of countries in the Middle East – especially Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Immediately after Hamas attacks, Iranian proxies in Lebanon and Yemen have not only expressed support to such gruesome act of terror, Lebanese Hezbollah began firing rockets targeting Israel. At the same time, Taliban jihadists in Afghanistan has also expressed solidarity with Palestinian terrorists and even went further by calling upon Middle Eastern nations to allow them using land and sea routes so that Taliban jihadists could “conquer” Jerusalem. Meaning, this was a naked exhibition of unity amongst Iranian proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Afghan Taliban. Of course, there is another aspect of this unity between the Taliban and Iranian proxies. The latest developments prove of a secret alliance between Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis and the Taliban, which certainly becomes a major security headache to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Recently, Pakistani authorities have asked 1.6 million Afghan refugees to leave the country. On the other hand, Pakistani military establishment and its intelligence agency – Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) maintain deeper connections with the Taliban and other jihadist groups inside Afghanistan. What would happen if an economically devastated Pakistan now resorts to blackmailing tactics by using Afghans – particularly Taliban jihadists as well as hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis inside Middle Eastern nations in plotting October 7 type surprise terrorist attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates? What would happen if Pakistan secretly joins hands with Iranian regime and form a Sunni-Shiite terrorist conglomerate with the ulterior agenda of terrorizing targeted nations in the Middle East and later compel them in paying hundreds of millions and billions of dollars to Pakistan and its secret ally – Iran?

From October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel, what we have realized, even sophisticated surveillance equipment and well-trained intelligence network can also be dodged. In the case of Hamas’ attack on Israel, intelligence of the United States and Israel have certainly failed to even sense any such attack. If the US and Israeli intelligence can fail, how someone would ensure that intelligence establishments in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates would not step into the same shoes? Moreover, one of the most important points here is the presence of hundreds and thousands of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, where a large portion of them can secretly joined terrorist sleeper cells under the command of ISI or Iran or both. What may happen if just five thousand of these Pakistani workers in the Middle Eastern nations join terrorist plot and become suicide attackers? In that case, can Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates prevent any possible terrorist attack?

Two-state formula and Palestinian statehood

When international community and Middle Eastern leaders are talking about “two-state” formula as “viable” method of “resolving” ongoing conflict between Israel and “Palestinians”, they must have noticed – almost all of the so-called Palestinian populace in that part of the world are in favor of continuing terrorist acts on the Jewish State and “total elimination” of Israel from the global map. Each and every “Palestinian” dream of murdering the last Jew on the earth as they consider them as “descendants of apes and pigs” and “enemies of Allah”. With such unacceptable mindset, if anyone ever succeeds in dividing Israel under the so-called two-state formula, it will only give further legitimacy of terrorist acts to “Palestinians”. Moreover, majority of the “Palestinians” actually shall not accept any such arrangement. Instead, they would demand total elimination of Israel from the global map.

Another important aspect is – those so-called Palestinians are against any peace deal with Israel. Even if their statehood comes into reality, they will turn their own country into a global launchpad of terrorism. And of course, Iran will take fullest advantage of anything called Palestine and use its soil towards spreading terrorism inside the Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

With the example October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks and “Palestinians” openly celebrating murder of Israelis, one can draw conclusion, the only solution to this country is targeting each and every terrorist den in Gaza and beyond and turn those areas into rubbles. As Israel has already declared war against Hamas, it is essential for the US and its Western allies to send troops, military hardware and bombs to continue a heavy assault targeting members of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist entities. At the same time, Western nations now need to focus on Lebanese Hezbollah, Yemeni Houthis and Afghan Taliban. For the sake of a peaceful world, terrorists and jihadists must be completely eliminated from this earth.