Why Zelensky destroyed documents at biolabs in Ukrainian?

Hours after Russia began its military operations in Ukraine of February 24, 2022, which has by now become America’s proxy war, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ordered his government to destroy all files it had on the Metabiota biolab that was tied to Hunter Biden. Subsequently, documents were burnt in front of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in Kiev. Almost at the same time, Ukrainian gas company Burisma was also destroying a large volume of documents, which was connected to Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. A team of special forces conducted a meticulous search both at the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and Burisma to make sure, none of the “humiliating” or “secret” documents related to US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden go into Russian’s hands.

Video from media broadcasts on February 24, 2022 showed a fire in front of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense building.

On June 14, 2022, “Clandestine’s Newsletter” on substack.com published the decree from Zelensky ordering the destruction of the Metabiota files.

Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP), the firm led by Hunter Biden, was a lead financial backer of Metabiota, a pandemic tracking and response firm that had partnered with EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to a report by independent media outlet The National Pulse.

“Former Managing Director and co-founder of RSTP Neil Callahan – a name that appears many times on Hunter Biden’s hard drive – also sits on Metabiota’s Board of Advisors”, the report noted.

Remember when the Pentagon confirmed the US partnered w/46 Ukrainian Bioweapon labs? And Hunter Biden secured millions for 1 of the labs – Metabiota? Well now we have a 2/24/22 letter from Zelensky ordering the destruction of all gov’t files for Metabiota I’m sure it’s nothing pic.twitter.com/KUZhgcHPoc — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 29, 2023

Zelensky’s decree called for government operatives to destroy all information on the Ukrainian Research Anti-Plague Institute, Mechnikov Institute of Health of Ukraine, and the Zhytomyr Regional Laboratory Centers of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. All three worked with Metabiota scientists.

Some observers wondered why Zelensky would do such a thing with files that could be beneficial when dealing with the Biden administration.

Conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley (@DC_Draino on Twitter), asked in a January 29 tweet: “Did Zelensky keep some of the more incriminating documents against Hunter at Metabiota and Burisma to use as extortion against Joe Biden to get more money and weapons? We all know the answer”.

The Pentagon in June 2022 admitted that the US government has supported 46 biological research facilities in Ukraine over the past 20 years. Metabiota is one of them.

It may be mentioned here that, Marco Polo, a non-profit fighting corruption has publishing contents from Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell”, where he was corresponding about Metabiota.

