World needs to know the extent of Hamas cruelty

Following October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel, while majority of the international media and all of the Muslim press are competing in demonizing Israel and Jews thus portraying Palestinian terrorist Hamas as victims, representatives of the global press were invited to see the extreme cruelty of Palestinian terrorists for themselves. According to media reports, forensic pathologists, including Israeli staffers as well as volunteers from abroad, were visibly disturbed by the evidence before them. Despite every effort to remain objective and detached – as called for by the profession – many broke down into tears throughout the day.

The forensics team showed images from their investigations. Among the images were those of charred hands with marks that revealed where the victims’ hands were bound behind their backs with metal wire before being burned alive.

Two spinal cords – one belonging to an adult, one to someone young – a parent and child bound together by metal wires in a final embrace before being set alight.

“When you do this job downstairs, you get detached”, Dr. Chen Kugel, the head of Abu Kabir, told The Media Line. “But then you learn the stories and connect to the people. It’s hard not to feel the tragedy. It’s so big. And when I go to the Shura camp [where deceased bodies in Israel are first collected] and see containers like you’d see at the port – but they’re all full of bodies… And you hear the stories – that behind their charred bodies, something terrible happened – it’s very difficult. I’ve seen many things in my 31-year career, but the magnitude and the cruelty [here] is terrible”, Kugel added.

Two spinal cords – one belonging to an adult, one to someone young – a parent and child bound together by metal wires in a final embrace before being set alight.

“When you do this job downstairs, you get detached. But then you learn the stories and connect to the people. It’s hard not to feel the tragedy. It’s so big. And when I go to the Shura camp [where deceased bodies in Israel are first collected] and see containers like you’d see at the port – but they’re all full of bodies… And you hear the stories – that behind their charred bodies, something terrible happened – it’s very difficult. I’ve seen many things in my 31-year career, but the magnitude and the cruelty [here] is terrible”, Dr. Chen Kugel added.

Dr. Kugel also explained that the age range of the victims spans from 3 months to 80 or 90 years old. Many bodies, including those of babies, are without heads.

Asked if they were decapitated, Kugel answered yes. Although he admits that, given the circumstances, it’s difficult to ascertain whether they were decapitated before or after death, as well as how they were beheaded, “whether cut off by knife or blown off by RPG”, he explained.

In one incident, Palestinian terrorists Hamas even cut open a pregnant woman’s belly, removing the baby, showing her the child and then leaving both of them to die.

Unfortunately, Western and Muslim media won’t tell this to their audience as they are committedly competing in portraying Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists as “victims of Israeli atrocities” while they actually celebrate dead Jews and sufferings of Israeli people. This is truly the highest degree of insanity and anti-Semitic bias. No journalist or writers would find a place in those Jew and Israel hating Western and Muslim media in publishing truth against lies – telling the world the degree of extreme cruelty of Hamas monsters. Most disturbing fact is – even a section of Jewish media would stop Muslims from condemning the act of cruelty of Hamas and Palestinian terrorists. They don’t want Muslims with conscience speak-out against Hamas pogrom or ongoing notoriety of Palestinian terrorists on Jews and Israelis.

Meanwhile, following the explosion at Al Ahli hospital in Gaza, BBC and a section of anti-Semite western media as well as Muslim press began running vile propaganda stating Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was behind this attack. Later, Israeli authorities, US intelligence agencies and now Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces have clearly stated that Palestinian terror outfit was behind this explosion.

In a statement, Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces said: “Analysis conducted independently by the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command indicates with a high degree of confidence that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli hospital on 17 October 2023. Based on analysis of open source and classified reporting, the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces assess that the strike was more likely caused by an errant rocket fired from Gaza. This assessment is informed by an analysis of the blast damage to the hospital complex, including adjacent buildings and the area surrounding the hospital, as well as the flight pattern of the incoming munition. Reporting from Canada’s allies corroborates DND/CAF’s findings”.

Until now, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who earlier issued statement putting blame on Israel for Al-Ahli hospital explosion has not retracted his statement and sought apology for joining anti-Israel and anti-Jew propaganda of Palestinian terrorists.