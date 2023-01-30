AOC getting a key committee assignment in the Congress

Democrat New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is on the verge of getting a key committee assignment in the new Congress.

In an interview with Politico she said there have been “conversations” about her being a vice ranking member of the House Oversight Committee but, she said, “nothing’s been finalized”.

The Democrats on the committee would be responsible for combating Republican oversight investigations into the administration of President Joe Biden.

If she was picked she would be the number two Democrat on the committee, behind ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin.

With Rep. Raskin currently undergoing treatment for cancer it could mean more important duties of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez if she is chosen.

“I have the greatest admiration for her skill, and I’m sure we’re going to be able to deploy her to maximum effect on the committee, along with all these other amazing new members”, he said.

Politico reported:

A Democratic aide noted that Ocasio-Cortez would be able to sit in for Raskin on the committee if he’s absent during hearings, a role typically played by the No. 2 member on any panel but one that other panel members are also able to assume.

Ocasio-Cortez and Raskin worked closely together during the last Congress, particularly on the Oversight subpanel he then chaired overseeing civil rights issues. The younger New Yorker had served as the subpanel’s vice chair, and the duo’s close relationship had fueled speculation among some Democrats that Ocasio-Cortez would follow Raskin as he rose on the committee.

Committee Democrats are expected to meet on Monday to organize for the next two years, two party aides told POLITICO. Democrats will likely use the meeting to finalize internal leadership positions like the one Ocasio-Cortez is under consideration for. The “vice ranking member” position was created by Democrats back in 2017, when they were last in the minority after failing to flip the House in 2016, in order to elevate more junior members.

But earlier this month Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was at the center of a controversy.

Former White House doctor and current Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson got into a heated exchange with New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the news that a federal agency may look to ban gas stoves.

US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. was interviewed by Bloomberg News where he said that gas stove usage is a “hidden hazard”, Bloomberg News reported.

“Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned”, he said as the agency has planned to “to take action” to address indoor pollution that is supposedly caused by stoves.

“We need to be talking about regulating gas stoves, whether it’s drastically reducing emissions or banning gas stoves entirely”, he said. And he said that a ban “is a powerful tool in our toolbox and it’s a real possibility here, particularly because there seem to be readily available alternatives already in the market”.

Jackson posted to Twitter declaring that he would never give up his gas stove.

“I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!” he said.

I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 10, 2023

That tweet prompted a response from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

“Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance”, she said.

Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance https://t.co/1bjmHqnHVa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 11, 2023

“If that’s the case, the FIRST place they should ban gas stoves is at the White House! Biden can’t afford to lose ANY more of his cognitive abilities – he needs all the help he can get!!” Rep. Jackson said.

If that’s the case, the FIRST place they should ban gas stoves is at the White House! Biden can’t afford to lose ANY more of his cognitive abilities – he needs all the help he can get!! https://t.co/A3hKo3dyZW — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 11, 2023

Rep. Jackson shared a photo from video that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez made that showed a gas stove.

.@aoc says gas stoves cause “reduced cognitive performance” – yet she uses a gas stove? Is this a self diagnosis? AOC, as a medical doctor, I can tell you this: what’s wrong with your head IS NOT caused by stoves. Something WAY BIGGER is causing your decreased cognitive function! pic.twitter.com/yYF90wXiGu — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 11, 2023

“@aoc says gas stoves cause ‘reduced cognitive performance’ – yet she uses a gas stove? Is this a self diagnosis? AOC, as a medical doctor, I can tell you this: what’s wrong with your head IS NOT caused by stoves. Something WAY BIGGER is causing your decreased cognitive function!” he said.

