While there is strong anticipation of Joe Biden’s inability of winning the 2024 presidential election in the United States, political circle in Washington is curiously looking for the answer about – who would become the next president of the country. Meanwhile, there is growing fear within members of the Biden family and few key figures in the current administration as well as controversial individuals such as former FBI Director James Comey, one of the architects of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. According to media reports, Comey is frightened that if Donald Trump returns to the White House there would be “four years of a retribution presidency”.

“He could order the prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies. I’m sure I’m on the enemies list”, Comey said in an MSNBC interview with former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki.

“Because the president constitutionally does oversee the executive branch entirely, which includes the Department of Justice, prosecutors and investigators. And so he could commission, direct that individuals be pursued. He could also direct all types of other conduct that people would maybe take to court to try to stop – but who enforces court orders?”

Comey continued: “Mostly the United States Marshals Service, which is part of the executive branch and reports to the president. And so President Trump could say, ‘I don’t care what the Supreme Court says or these district judges say, I’m telling the Marshals Service don’t enforce the court order’. And so our Constitution really does give a rogue president, which is what this would be, tremendous power to destroy”.

“It’s really amazing to hear Comey say this with a straight face because this is exactly what he did to Trump”, The Right Scoop noted on June 6. “Comey is worried about being on Trump’s enemies list and yet Trump was clearly an enemy of Comey and the FBI, who investigated him for crimes he did not commit based on zero evidence”.

Comey went on to blast CNN for hosting Trump in a town hall last month: “People criticize CNN for their town hall. I want the American people to stare at the threat that we’re facing and understand that they cannot take the next election off”.

Psaki then noted that, during the CNN town hall, Trump would not commit to seeing that Ukraine win the war against Russia, and then she repeated the allegation that has been proven false time and again that Putin somehow interfered in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf.

“Should we expect Russia to interfere on his behalf in 2024?” Psaki asked Comey.

“Yes, of course”, Comey said. “Vladimir Putin does not want Joe Biden to be president of the United States for reasons that I hope the American people see because he acts in our national interests. He would very much like Donald Trump to be president again because Donald Trump – for reasons I still can’t explain – very, very fond of Vladimir Putin. And so they will find ways to interfere. I hope our intelligence community is equipped to respond maybe better than we did in 2016. But they’ll come for this election”.

Psaki repeated the false Russia claim in an interview on June 5 with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

Sununu, who is no fan of Donald Trump, said: “They are beating up on Trump for political reasons, everybody sees that. What happened with the Russian collusion that never existed effectively exonerated the guy. So, he can play a victim card. You’ve all created a situation where — what kind of planet are we on where Donald Trump has become the victim? That’s really what it is”.

Psaki repeated the claim that Russia intervened to help elect Trump as president, an allegation that was debunked by Special Counsel John Durham’s report. Durham found that “the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law” during the origins of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

“I have to stop you there”, Psaki told Sununu. “Because we know very clearly that Putin and the Kremlin did intervene in our election in order to try to help Donald Trump back in 2016. So we know that is true”.

“Yeah, I will not relitigate the Russian collusion nonsense that went on for two years”, Sununu told Psaki.

“You do not need to relitigate it. It’s been relitigated by lawyers and investigations”, Psaki said.

“It is nonsense”, Sununu shot back.

