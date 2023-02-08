Connect with us

How did four key Trump candidates lose in Arizona

In the 2022 midterms, Arizonans voted for House Congressional Republican candidates by a large margin — 56.4 percent to 42.8 percent — over Democrats.

But Democrats were named the winners in four statewide offices — governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and US Senate races, by very narrow margins over candidates supported by former President Donald Trump.

How is this possible when Arizona voted for Republican Congressional candidates by nearly 14 percent and with Republicans still maintaining control over both branches of the Arizona Legislature?

“Against this backdrop, it makes sense to look at the numerous shenanigans that deliberately corrupted the vote in Maricopa County, home to 63% of Arizona voters”, Michael Schmitz asked in a February 4 analysis for American Thinker.

Chief among those “shenanigans, Schmitz noted, were:

  • Chain of custody issues concerning nearly 300,000 ballots.
  • Nearly an equal number with mismatched or phony signatures estimated in mail-in ballots.
  • Printers having issues on Election Day causing long delays in in-person voting estimated to favor Republicans by 3:1. Testimony was given in a court hearing that these printer issues could only be caused intentionally and were found mainly in Republican-leaning areas.

Further, Schmitz wrote, “Stephen Richer and Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates showed their political animus against the MAGA movement by backing a Political Action Committee to oppose Trump supporters”.

The 2022 midterms in Arizona saw the Democrat candidate for governor, who at the time was Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs overseeing her own election.

“Hobbs threatened to sue Cochise County before the election for proposing an honest hand count of ballots. Her office further threatened felony charges against the Mohave County Board of Supervisors for holding back on certification of the 2022 election due to concerns about election integrity”, Schmitz noted.

Republicans also flipped two congressional seats. In both races, the House candidates were endorsed by Trump.

Meanwhile, Schmitz added: “Trump endorsed candidates narrowly lost in statewide races corrupted by Maricopa County. So, did Trump really suffer losses in Arizona?”

