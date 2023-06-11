Hardline Islamist Organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Holds Political Rally in Dhaka after a Decade, Accused of Provoking Anti-US Sentiments

The hardline Islamist organization Jamaat-e-Islami held a political rally in Dhaka on Saturday, marking its first public gathering since its registration as a political party was cancelled by the High Court in 2013. The rally, organized by Jamaat-e-Islami and its ideological ally, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), demanded the establishment of a caretaker government for the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh.

The event took place amidst growing tensions following the recent announcement of a new visa policy by the United States, aimed at restricting visas for individuals suspected of undermining the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh, scheduled for January 2024. While the new policy applies to all individuals involved in jeopardizing the electoral process, the political opposition, specifically the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, has propagated misleading information claiming that the visa restriction is a result of their efforts and a deliberate move to censure the incumbent government.

Both the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have long been accused of maintaining ties to Islamic militancy, oppressing minorities, and posing a threat to the democratic process in Bangladesh. The Jamaat-e-Islami has a history of inciting anti-US sentiments, while the BNP has seized upon the new visa policy as an opportunity to further its political agenda. Exploiting the limited access to reliable information among rural voters, the BNP has misleadingly labeled the visa policy as a “US sanction against the Bangladesh government,” drawing a parallel to US sanctions against Russia.

This wave of misinformation not only risks swaying public opinion but also undermines the prospects of a fair democratic election in Bangladesh. Inflammatory language, including death threats against the incumbent Prime Minister, has been employed by BNP leaders, further exacerbating tensions and threatening the democratic process.

International concerns regarding the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami’s activities have been raised in resolutions passed by both the US Congress and the European Parliament. These resolutions urged the Bangladesh government to disrupt and dismantle the ability of Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliates to undermine secular democracy and regional stability. Additionally, the BNP has been repeatedly urged to sever ties with Jamaat-e-Islami, but with the general elections approaching, the BNP leadership has instructed the party to strengthen its alliance with the militant organization.

The BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government’s decision to name a bridge in Bangladesh after Hezbollah, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization, has also raised concerns about the potential threat to regional and global stability if such extremist groups gain power.

While the people of Bangladesh aspire to have a free and fair general election in 2024, they also remain committed to the fundamental principle of secularism, a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s liberation. The youth of Bangladesh demonstrated their commitment to this principle during the 2013 Shahbagh Protests, demanding the banning of Jamaat-e-Islami and other extremist and theocratic political parties in the country.

With the BNP fearing the US visa embargo, it is expected that they will exploit the Jamaat-e-Islami to promote political violence and attempt to remove the government through force. Notably, the Jamaat-e-Islami is not a registered political party with the Bangladesh Election Commission, thus allowing the BNP to evade accountability under the new visa policy for any actions orchestrated by the Jamaat-e-Islami.

As the general elections draw closer, Bangladesh faces a critical juncture where the balance between democracy and extremism will determine the country’s future. The government, civil society, and international stakeholders must remain vigilant in safeguarding democratic principles, promoting secularism, and countering the influence of extremist groups.