Kamala Harris greeted by protesters chanting ‘Lock her Up’

Joe Biden’s Vice President Kamala Harris made another public appearance in which she looked ridiculous and bewildered those who watched it.

She appeared on “The Late Show” with host Stephen Colbert and her tough night started before she even got in the building.

She was greeted by protesters shouting “lock her up” and chasing her motorcade, a video showed.

Breaking: VP Kamala Harris gets heckled by protesters while leaving a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Protesters chase the motorcade.

Earlier today while waiting for Kamala Harris outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, protesters chant "lock her up!" One sign reads "Joe and Kamala fight in Ukraine yourselves"

On the show, she struggled to explain what her actual job as vice president is.

“I know you love ‘Veep’”, she said to Colbert, referencing the show that depicts the fictional life of a fake vice president.

“I do! I love ‘Veep’. Is it accurate?” Colbert said.

“I know you love VEEP. There are bits of it that are actually quite accurate. Last week, so my team, we were having long days as usual a member of my team decided to do something very sweet for me. I was out of my office in the west wing having a meeting across the street and walking back toward my office and I need to tell you something. The winter is almost over, it was really cold today. We haven’t lit the fireplace So I decided when you’re in the meeting to light the fire place. But I forgot to open the flu flu and so the secret service is like ma’am, you cannot go back to your office. Because there was smoke everywhere”, she said.

“So there are those moments. But recently, an event at the White House, the first time I met (star Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and she is terrific”, the vice president said.

“One of the themes of the show is that her character, Selina Meyer, is frustrated by the sometimes vague duties of the role. It’s a high constitutional office but does not describe what you’re supposed to be doing. Does that ring true? Like, what’s the actual role on a daily basis as you have found it?” the host said.

“Well, I have the great privilege of serving with Joe Biden, who is the President of the United States… and was vice president”, the vice president said.

“Does he understand what it’s like to be vice president?” Colbert said.

“He does, he does”, the vice president said. “He really is a true partner and he understands that job. And remember, we came in during the height of the pandemic. And so much of the work was about okay, we’ve got to cover a lot of bases, and let’s figure out between us how we can do it. But he’s an extraordinary leader and I wish people could see what I see because there’s only one person who sits behind that Resolute Desk. And the decisions that a person has to make are the decisions that nobody else in the country can make. And he’s an extraordinary leader. He really is”.

“That’s an excellent answer and, uh, the question was what’s the job of the vice president”, the host said, triggering the vice president’s well-known cackle. “And your answer is part of the job, I’m guessing”.

In another part of the interview, Colbert asked Harris about the “calculus” involved in approving the Willow Master Development Plan (MDP) Project which he said broke a campaign promise where he said there would be no more oil drilling on federal lands.

“Number one, no more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry, no more drilling on federal lands, no more drilling, including offshore, no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends, number one”, Biden said in the promise.

“How do you square that with the president has said that, there will be no new drilling licenses issued on public land, and then approving the Willow Oil project in Alaska? People are saying that’s breaking a campaign promise. What’s the calculus there?” the host said.

“Well, I understand the concerns that have been made. But here’s the thing. When you look at what our administration has done, it’s historic in terms of an investment in a clean energy economy”, the vice president said.

“We are putting America back on the map globally, recognizing that we must live up to our role, in terms of our ability to invest in the future, create jobs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. And again, traveling the world, they are watching what we are doing as an example and as a challenge to nations around the world and what can be done to address this issue”, she said.

“I would say that we have been quite bold in terms of the advances that we are making thus far, but we have more to do.

“But look at, for example, what we’re doing around electric vehicles. We have just passed legislation that means that people will get rebates not only if you buy a new electric vehicle, but more importantly, rebates on used electric vehicles”, the vice president said.

“We are investing in the manufacturing of electric busses, electric school busses. We are partnering with the apprenticeship programs, IBEW and others who are training our workforce to do some of the most advanced work that can be done. So there’s a lot of good work happening”, she said.

“Was there any discussion in the White House about what the blowback would be for approving the Willow Oil project? Because people have gotten quite upset about it. I think there’s some protesters outside right now”, the host said, which led to another of the vice president’s trademark word jumble non answers.

Kamala Harris on left-wing protests over the Willow Project: "I think that the concerns are based on what we should all be concerned about, but the solutions have to be, and include, what we are doing in terms of going forward in terms of investments."

“Well, I think that the concerns are based on what we should all be concerned about. But the solutions have to be, and include, what we are doing in terms of going forward, in terms of investments”, she said.