President Joe Biden may leave the reelection race

According to Hugh Hewitt, a long-time political watcher and senior analyst, President Joe Biden may not make it through the upcoming primaries and will has to drop out of the race of 2024 election. He made this bold prediction recently after Joe Biden fell again – this time tripping on a sandbag placed on a stage where he had given the commencement speech to the graduating Air Force Academy class in Colorado.

The Western Journal in its report said, “Hewitt sees the race shaping up similarly to the 1968 one when then-President Lyndon Johnson told the nation he would not seek re-election after barely winning the first Democratic primary contest”.

Joe Biden will be 82 on inauguration day in January 2025 if he wins reelection. He would be 86 when his term ends. Several medical experts and other observers have repeatedly noted a significant decline in his physical and mental capabilities already and have suggested that the deterioration will only continue.

By comparison, Ronald Reagan, at 77, was the oldest president when he left office after finishing two four-year terms in office.

In an interview with Fox News’s Dana Perino, Hugh Hewitt was asked to respond to a puff piece published by The New York Times after Biden’s fall that acknowledged his age but essentially claimed he was still able to perform the duties of his office.

“This is The New York Times tip-toeing into what is seen as the major story on the Democratic side”, Hewitt told Perino, adding that two of the four reporters assigned to write the lengthy story admitted, “The president is infirm”.

“We haven’t been in the position before in this late stage in the game”, Perino responded before asking: “Do you think the Democrats try to make a change or just go for it and see what happens?”

“I’m reminded of 1968. Lyndon Johnson was going to run for re-election”, Hewitt responded.

Johnson “went up to New Hampshire. He managed to beat [Senator] Eugene McCarthy from Minnesota, but he was not able to beat him convincingly, and LBJ dropped out”, Hewitt noted.

The Western Journal adds:

Johnson won the March 12, 1968, Democratic primary in the Granite State by six percentage points, 48 to 42, a bad showing for the incumbent president. Rival Senator Robert F. Kennedy of New York then jumped in the race four days later on March 16.

In a sense, history is repeating itself this election season with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running against incumbent Democratic Pres. Biden and already polling respectably at over 20 percent. On March 31, 1968, Johnson announced in a televised address from the Oval Office, “I shall seek, and I will not accept the nomination of my party for another term as your president”.

A section of political pundits in the US believe, Joe Biden would make a similar announcement by the end of this year, while other said, “Joe Biden is a shamelessly greedy individual with no morale. He will try to stick on to the post as long as possible so that he can let his family members make tons of cash through numerous ways and means”.

