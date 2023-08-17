AI can predict a person’s age by analyzing chest X-rays

A groundbreaking study has demonstrated that artificial intelligence (AI) can accurately determine an individual’s “real” age by analyzing their chest, marking a significant advancement in the field of medical imaging.

Researchers in Japan have harnessed AI to gauge a patient’s age by examining chest X-rays, a development that holds immense potential for enhancing early detection of various life-threatening ailments.

A team from Osaka Metropolitan University engineered a sophisticated AI model that employs chest radiographs to precisely estimate chronological age. Discrepancies between the AI-estimated age and the actual age could potentially indicate underlying chronic diseases.

Graduate student Yasuhito Mitsuyama and Dr. Daiju Ueda led the research effort, which commenced with the creation of a deep learning-based AI model capable of age estimation using chest radiographs from healthy individuals. This model was then applied to radiographs of patients with established diseases to explore the connection between the AI-estimated age and each specific ailment.

To guard against overfitting, a common issue in AI where models excel with training data but falter with new data, the researchers gathered data from multiple sources. They collected over 67,000 chest radiographs from more than 36,000 volunteers who underwent health check-ups at three different facilities between 2008 and 2021. This comprehensive dataset fueled the development, training, and testing of the AI model for age estimation.

Published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity, the study unveiled a correlation coefficient of 0.95 between the AI-estimated age and the patient’s chronological age. A correlation coefficient of 0.9 or higher is widely considered to indicate a “very strong” correlation.

To bolster the credibility of AI-estimated age as a biomarker, the team amassed an additional 34,197 chest radiographs from an equal number of patients with known diseases, sourced from two other institutions. The analysis showed a positive correlation between the difference in AI-estimated age and the chronological age and several chronic diseases. Conditions such as high blood pressure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and hyperuricemia (elevated uric acid levels in the blood) exhibited stronger correlations with greater disparities between AI-estimated and chronological ages.

Yasuhito Mitsuyama expressed the significance of the findings, stating, “Chronological age is one of the most critical factors in medicine. Our results suggest that chest radiography-based apparent age may accurately reflect health conditions beyond chronological age.” The team aspires to expand upon this research, potentially utilizing it to gauge the severity of chronic diseases, predict life expectancy, and foresee possible complications in surgical procedures.