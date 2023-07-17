Artificial Intelligence helps curbing deadly diseases

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is proving to be a valuable tool in the fight against deadly diseases by enabling early intervention and detection. Various medical institutions around the world are utilizing AI to enhance health screening and save lives.

In the United Kingdom, the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is conducting a trial where AI assists radiologists in detecting breast cancer. The pilot program has successfully aided in the early detection of breast cancer in a patient who will undergo surgery. Additionally, Kheiron Medical Technologies has developed an AI model called Mia, which serves as an additional check for mammogram scan reviews. Doctors involved in the trial have reported that the AI model can identify areas of concern that may be too small to be noticed by the naked eye.

Hungary’s Bacs-Kiskun County Hospital is also conducting ongoing testing of AI in disease detection. A doctor from the hospital shared her initial skepticism about the technology but changed her opinion when the AI detected a tiny tumor in a 58-year-old woman’s X-ray.

In Malaysia, Dr. Anand Sachithanandan, a consultant cardiothoracic surgeon and the founding president of the non-governmental organization Lung Cancer Network Malaysia (LCNM), believes in the potential of AI to aid in the early detection of lung cancer. LCNM initiated a free lung cancer screening program using AI-enabled chest X-rays at health clinics in the Klang Valley to assess the feasibility of implementing this technology at the primary care level. The AI X-ray software, qXR, developed by Qure.ai, has the capability to improve the accuracy and efficiency of chest radiography in lung cancer screening. The software utilizes deep learning algorithms to detect and identify abnormalities, helping radiologists and general physicians recognize anomalies on chest X-rays more effectively.

Lung cancer is a prevalent cancer in Malaysia, with a significant number of patients receiving a diagnosis in advanced stages of the disease. Dr. Anand explains that early screening and detection are crucial for effective treatment and a better prognosis. The current gold standard for lung cancer screening is low-dose computed tomography (LDCT), which is a non-invasive and painless scan. However, the cost of LDCT scans can be a barrier for patients, particularly in private hospitals. Dr. Anand advocates for the adoption of AI in lung cancer screening to alleviate financial burdens and improve access to early detection. AI can enhance diagnostic accuracy, reduce waiting times, and expedite referrals for further investigation.

Dr. Anand’s lung cancer screening program with AI-enabled chest X-rays has seen positive responses from clinicians. The cloud-based AI software analyzes the chest X-ray images and generates detailed reports highlighting areas of concern within approximately two minutes. This enables primary care physicians to make timely clinical decisions and determine the next course of action. However, challenges remain, including convincing patients to undergo follow-up LDCT scans after receiving AI X-ray results. Efforts such as patient navigators have been introduced to address patients’ concerns and guide them through the process.

AI is being employed in various ways in Malaysian hospitals. For example, Sunway Medical Centre is partnering with a tech company to optimize molecular imaging protocols using AI-modeled reconstruction for cancer diagnosis. Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur has adopted AI Retinal Image Analysis, which can screen and diagnose retinal diseases and provide health risk assessments for chronic diseases.

Dr. Anand emphasizes the need to carefully incorporate and regulate AI in healthcare, considering its limitations and potential pitfalls. While AI can assist in detecting future risks and improve surveillance, it should complement, not compete with, radiologists’ expertise. It’s crucial to maintain patient security, privacy, and ensure that the technology does not cause unnecessary anxiety or affect medical insurance coverage.

With the projected rise in cancer cases by 30% by 2030, addressing this growing concern is paramount. Early screening facilitated by well-performing AI technology can be scalable, cost-effective, efficient, and equitable, minimizing delays in diagnosis and providing better outcomes for patients.