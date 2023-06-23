Artificial Intelligence is great friend of humans

With the fastest development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), there is series of speculative or mere sci-fi typed predictions from various individuals, including experts stating AI soon may emerge into a key rival of human which would ultimately lead to destruction of this earth. But people like us, who are continuously studying and researching on AI may not buy such unrealistic prophecies. While looking for expert opinion on prediction centering AI, Arthur I. Miller, emeritus professor at UCL caught my attention. He wrote in an article: said: Dystopian scenarios whirling around Artificial Intelligence (AI) predict the end of the world, when machines will run amok and turn on us. But such stories refer to the far, far distant future and there’s no evidence; it’s mere sci-fi.

There are far more immediate concerns – such as AI’s power to spread disinformation and fake news. As the EU competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, told the Guardian, “Probably the risk of extinction may exist, but I think the likelihood is quite small. I think the AI risks are more that people will be discriminated [against], they will not be seen as who they are”. When AI is brought in to decide who can receive a loan, be granted parole or have access to social services, it’s vital that no one suffers discrimination because of gender, color or post code biases which AI has leached from the internet.

Back in 2022, dystopian scenarios of machines taking over the world loomed large. But then came Large Language Models like ChatGPT and GPT-4, created by OpenAI, an AI research lab in San Francisco. Two days after ChatGPT was rolled out in 2022, 100 million people were already using it. ChatGPT can generate human-like conversation, poetry and prose, respond to emails, write movie scripts and even code. What’s more, ChatGPT and its successor GPT-4, rolled out in 2023, can tell you why a joke is funny. This surely is a show-stopper, because to do this the machine has to get the joke.

This and other properties of ChatGPT and GPT-4 give the distinct impression that there’s something going on in them that goes way beyond numbers and probabilities. Just as plenty more goes in our brains besides numbers and probabilities, as the neurons there fire in response to incoming perceptions, something like creativity can emerge in machines as well as in humans. As a result, these huge artificial neural networks have taken the air out of the doomsday scenarios.

The more machines develop creativity, the more we will be able to communicate with them. Machines have already exhibited creativity, such as when the algorithm AlphaGo defeated the Go world champion in 2016. Although this year another human master took revenge against AlphaGo, he was able to do so only thanks to accurate analysis from another AI program.

Humans and machines now share language and can converse. Creativity in machines opens the door to them thinking in a more human way and perhaps even acquiring ethical values.

The big question is, whose ethical values? There is much discussion about regulating machines, particularly after the advent of ChatGPT and GPT-4, which have the ability to create utterly convincing misinformation. Their writings are often tainted with sexual and gender bias absorbed from the web, technical problems which are being solved.

Personally I think that there is much too much criticism written about AI and not enough about the extraordinary advances and opportunities it is providing us with every day. Artists, musicians, novelists and poets are already using AI, collaborating with machines to further their creative pursuits. We will soon have machines creating art autonomously, composing music and writing operas and plays. Far from being out to get us, machines could well prove to be benevolent companions and friends.

It may be mentioned here that in March this year, Twitter boss Elon Musk, Sam Altman of OpenAi and Demis Hassubis of Google DeepMind through an open letter called for six-month moratorium on research on chatbots such as GPT-4 for the sake of understanding them better. But there were questioned unanswered on this letter about who would accept this proposal and pause Ai research. It may be mentioned here that Elon Musk is in the process of building his own AI start-up, meaning, he actually is not against Artificial Intelligence.

In my opinion, no one is going to accept the demand for a six-month moratorium on research on chatbots, as AI already is emerging into a highly prospective industry, where investors will put billions of dollars. It is also essential to note, Artificial Intelligence is no luxury innovation. It is truly an innovation that can ultimately become extremely useful and helpful to everyone in the world.