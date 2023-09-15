Accelerating the energy transition with Artificial Intelligence

A recent report by DNV highlights the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the energy sector to expedite the energy transition. However, it also emphasizes the need to address trust issues surrounding AI adoption before its full potential can be realized.

Based on interviews with senior representatives from various UK energy companies, the report, titled “AI insights: Rising to the challenge across the UK energy system”, reveals that while AI is already making inroads in the sector, there is a prevailing caution regarding its novel and unestablished applications.

Interviewees included professionals from organizations such as the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation, EnQuest, National Gas, National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO), and the Net Zero Technology Hub, among others.

The report underscores the importance of establishing trust in AI solutions and their providers, particularly in light of recent geopolitical events that have underscored the critical nature of energy sustainability, security, and affordability. This forms a parallel trilemma for AI, which is increasingly being democratized and utilized.

Data sharing was identified as a key area in need of improvement at the industry level, while the research also revealed that the engineering community tends to be risk-averse with low tolerance for errors.

Hari Vamadevan, Executive Vice President and Regional Director UK and Ireland, Energy Systems at DNV, stressed, “To truly harness the benefits of AI in the energy sector, it’s critical this technology is trusted. There are two main challenges in achieving this: information to evaluate the trustworthiness of an AI system, and communication, to relay evidence which allows users to trust the systems”.

DNV, with its extensive experience in AI, has developed recommended practices for AI-enabled systems, providing a framework to ensure the trustworthiness and responsible management of these systems throughout their lifecycle.

The report also raises concerns about cybersecurity risks associated with the emergence of artificial intelligence in the energy sector. Heightened geopolitical tensions and the rapid adoption of digitally connected infrastructure have raised worries about the industry’s vulnerability to cyber threats.

Shaun Reardon, Head of Section, Industrial Systems, Cyber Security at DNV, emphasized, “Digital technologies and AI tools must be accurate, accessible, reliable, and relevant. But they must also be secure. The industry needs to manage the cybersecurity risk and build trust in the security of these vital technologies”.

In conclusion, while AI holds great promise for the energy sector’s transformation, trust-building measures, enhanced data policies, and cultural shifts within the industry are essential to unlock its full potential and ensure a secure and sustainable energy future.