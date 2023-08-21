AI-generated images raise concerns about democratic processes

Experts are raising alarms about the potential impact of AI-generated or enhanced images in political contexts, emphasizing the need for action following a recent incident involving a manipulated image shared by a Labour MP. Karl Turner, the MP for Hull East, posted a modified image on the social media platform X, showing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pouring a sub-standard pint at a beer festival while a woman reacts disapprovingly. The image was derived from an original photo where Sunak appeared to pour a standard pint while the person behind him had a neutral expression.

The incident has ignited discussions about the misuse of AI-generated content in politics, particularly with the approach of upcoming elections.

Although it remains unclear whether AI was used to manipulate the image of Sunak, the rise of AI tools has facilitated the creation of convincing fake text, images, and audio. Wendy Hall, a regius professor of computer science at the University of Southampton, emphasized the threat posed by digital technologies, including AI, to democratic processes. With major elections in the UK and the US on the horizon, experts believe this issue should be a top priority on the AI risk register.

Shweta Singh, an assistant professor of information systems and management at the University of Warwick, stressed the urgent need for ethical principles to ensure the trustworthiness of news and media created using new technologies. She highlighted the imperative of establishing regulations to guarantee fair and impartial elections. Prof Faten Ghosn, the head of the department of government at the University of Essex, suggested that politicians should disclose when they use manipulated images, drawing attention to efforts by US congresswoman Yvette Clarke to regulate the use of AI-generated content in political advertising.

As concerns about AI-generated content grow, political discussions regarding regulations and safeguards are intensifying. The UK’s science department is currently consulting on an AI white paper, while major AI companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI are exploring safeguards like watermarking for AI-generated visual and audio content. Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, has called for governments to address AI-generated disinformation by the beginning of next year to protect elections in 2024. The case of AI-generated images in politics underscores the urgent need for ethical guidelines and regulatory measures to ensure the integrity of democratic processes.