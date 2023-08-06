Artificial Intelligence growth stock attracts billionaire interest

The rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have sparked excitement among investors, offering the promise of improved labor productivity across various industries. Analysts predict that by 2030, AI could automate up to two-thirds of occupations, potentially doubling the output of knowledge workers. This optimism surrounding AI has helped the S&P 500 recover from bear market conditions, with a 19% year-to-date increase.

As AI’s potential continues to captivate the market, some hedge fund managers are placing significant bets on Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), drawn by its close connection to AI. Billionaires David Tepper, Bill Ackman, and Chris Hohn have each invested a considerable portion of their portfolios in the tech giant, a testament to their confidence in its growth prospects.

Alphabet’s recent Q2 report impressed Wall Street, even amid economic uncertainty affecting business spending on advertisements. Despite the deceleration in growth, the company exceeded Wall Street’s expectations on both revenue and net income. Revenue reached $74.6 billion, bolstered by robust performance in the Google Cloud and Google Other segments.

Furthermore, Alphabet’s efforts to control costs through headcount reductions and other measures led to a 14.8% year-over-year increase in GAAP net income, demonstrating the company’s commitment to optimizing its operations.

Alphabet’s key areas of opportunity lie in digital advertising and cloud computing. As the largest adtech company globally, it commands nearly 30% of digital ad spend, driven by its flagship products Google Search and YouTube. These platforms, powered by AI, enhance user experience and serve as a strong foundation for Alphabet’s advertising partnerships. The company’s expertise in AI allows for continuous improvement in search results, content recommendations, and ad campaign performance, solidifying its position as an invaluable advertising partner. With the global adtech market projected to grow substantially, Alphabet is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.

Additionally, Alphabet ranks as the third-largest player in cloud computing, with its market share on the rise. Google Cloud captured 10% of cloud infrastructure and platform services spend in Q1, driven by its AI infrastructure, conversational AI platforms, and cloud AI developer services.

The company’s introduction of new AI products, such as generative AI developer tools and AI-powered digital assistants, is expected to fuel its momentum in this thriving market.

While adtech and cloud computing form Alphabet’s primary growth engines, its subsidiaries Waymo (autonomous driving) and DeepMind (AI research) also hold potential as future revenue streams.

Considering the company’s growth potential, shares of Alphabet are currently trading at a reasonable price-to-sales ratio. With revenue expected to grow around 14% annually through the decade, it presents an attractive investment opportunity. However, some caution is advised, as it may not be prudent to allocate a substantial portion of a portfolio to a single stock. Investors should explore other AI growth stocks available at more affordable valuations.

Alphabet’s prominent position in AI-related fields makes it an appealing option for investors seeking exposure to the AI growth story. While its growth prospects are promising, investors must remain prudent in their portfolio allocations and explore a diversified mix of AI-related stocks to maximize potential returns.