Canada introduces voluntary AI code of conduct

In Canada, companies involved in AI are being presented with a new voluntary code of conduct that addresses the use and development of advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the country. While the code has garnered support from the business community, concerns have been raised that it could hinder innovation and competitiveness with companies based outside of Canada.

The term “advanced generative artificial intelligence” typically encompasses AI systems capable of producing content, including systems like ChatGPT that generate text. Companies that choose to adopt the code commit to several principles, including transparency in how their AI systems collect and use information, addressing potential bias, implementing human monitoring of AI systems, and ensuring detectability of content generated by their systems.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne emphasized the importance of taking action to build trust in AI products. While legislation like Bill C-27, which aims to update privacy laws and introduce regulations for AI, is making its way through Parliament, the voluntary code offers another means for the government to establish rules for trustworthy AI products.

Canadian tech company BlackBerry, which uses generative AI in cybersecurity products, is among the initial signatories of the voluntary code. Their Chief Technology Officer, Charles Egan, highlights the importance of establishing trust in AI products before use, emphasizing that the guidelines mostly impose requirements on AI developers, thus minimizing constraints on consumers.

Despite being voluntary, the code is viewed as a step toward more comprehensive regulation and legal measures in Canada, particularly as generative AI technologies gain popularity. The country’s efforts align with actions in the United States and the European Union, aiming for consistency with international AI regulations.

However, not all Canadian companies are in favor of the code. Shopify’s CEO, Tobi Lütke, criticized the initiative, emphasizing the need for Canada to encourage innovation rather than impose more regulations. Concerns about potential stifling of industry growth and competitiveness have also been voiced.

The voluntary code represents a notable move by Canada to address AI ethics and transparency, but its impact on the industry and competitiveness remains a topic of debate among stakeholders.