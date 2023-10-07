Deepfake scam outrages actor Tom Hanks

Renowned actor Tom Hanks has become the latest victim of AI-driven deepfake technology, raising concerns about media integrity and the potential for exploitation by scammers. Hanks recently took to Instagram to issue a warning to his fans regarding a deceptive advertisement that employed generative AI to replicate his appearance.

The online video, which promoted a dental plan, featured an AI-generated version of Hanks without his consent. In response, Hanks wrote, “BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it.” This incident reignited worries surrounding deepfakes, a growing method of creating counterfeit video and audio content through deep learning AI, often without the subject’s permission.

Hanks is just one of many voices in the film and television industry who have spoken out against the proliferation of AI-driven impersonations. In a previous interview in May, he highlighted how this technology can deceive viewers and enable the eerie possibility of actors “acting” even after their demise. He stated, “Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow, and that’s it, but performances can go on and on and on”.

The entertainment industry, particularly Hollywood, has been deeply concerned about the impact of deepfake technology. After a five-month industrial action, writers recently reached a tentative agreement with studios to impose strict limits on the use of artificial intelligence in writers’ rooms. Actors have also been engaged in strikes to maintain control over their likenesses.

In addition to posing challenges to creative professionals and raising questions about the use of celebrity likenesses, deepfake technology has proven to be a lucrative tool for scammers. Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, recently warned his fans about a deepfake scam circulating on TikTok under his name. The scam falsely promised viewers an iPhone 15 Pro for just $2, redirecting them to a suspicious link.

According to cyber security expert and RMIT University professor Asha Rao, young people are increasingly susceptible to online scams, despite their internet savvy. Scammers have been targeting younger demographics, who are more likely to explore new and unfamiliar technology, leading to heightened vulnerability.

Numerous other celebrities, including adventurer Bear Grylls and X owner Elon Musk, have been impersonated in scam advertisements. Elon Musk, for instance, was recently deepfaked in a fraudulent “get rich quick” video promising Australians substantial daily incomes.

To distinguish genuine videos from deepfakes, common advice includes looking for signs of facial alteration, such as unnatural smoothness, excessive wrinkles, or misplaced shadows. Additionally, blurry video quality, choppy audio, or a lack of natural bodily movements from the speaker can be indicators of a deepfake. However, as AI technology continues to advance rapidly, these identification techniques may become less reliable in the near future.