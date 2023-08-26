Exploring the convergence of AI, automation, and religion

In this age of rapid technological progress, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into our daily lives is becoming increasingly pronounced. These technologies, once confined to the realms of science fiction, are now permeating an area that has historically been deeply human: religion. The once-distinct boundaries between faith and technology are undergoing a transformation, evident through initiatives like ChatGPT-generated sermons and robotic participation in sacred Hindu rituals.

Over recent months, The Conversation US has delved into the dynamic interplay between AI, automation, and religious contexts, illuminating their impact on spirituality, faith, and worship across diverse cultures. Drawing from our archives, the following three articles shed light on these intersections:

The emergence of AI spirituality

In a novel twist, the figure of Jesus has migrated to a new platform: Twitch, the live-streaming video service. Through the medium of an AI chatbot named “AI Jesus,” individuals can engage in conversations ranging from profound religious inquiries to lighthearted exchanges. This AI-driven representation of Jesus offers insight into how technology is actively influencing human spirituality. This innovation also prompts deeper contemplation on the malleability of religious figures in response to changing cultural contexts.

Robotic enactment of rituals

The confluence of religion and robotics manifests uniquely in South Asia, where robots are now participating in Hindu rituals. While some view this technological integration as positive, concerns emerge regarding the potential ramifications. A surge in ritual automation could lead to a decline in religious adherence, and there is apprehension about robots taking on roles traditionally reserved for humans. This shift raises questions about the essence of religious connection—whether it lies in correct ritual execution or sincere belief.

AI-driven preaching

The realm of preaching, deeply rooted in human experience and faith, encounters a new paradigm with the entry of AI. The deployment of ChatGPT in crafting sermons challenges established norms, raising considerations about the authenticity and effectiveness of AI-led religious practices. While AI can provide advice, its inability to grasp the intricacies of human experience and tailor messages accordingly remains a pivotal concern. True preaching, as scholar Joanne M. Pierce underscores, demands an awareness of the congregation’s needs and a genuine connection with worshipers.

As technology continues its inexorable advance, its integration into religious contexts introduces a plethora of ethical, philosophical, and cultural questions. While AI can enhance accessibility and convenience, it simultaneously challenges the core tenets and nuances that define spirituality and faith. As we navigate this evolving landscape, it remains imperative to weigh the benefits of innovation against the preservation of authenticity and the enduring significance of the human touch in matters of the divine.