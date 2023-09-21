Gen X, Millennials eager to leverage artificial intelligence at work

A recent report indicates that a significant majority of Millennials and Gen X professionals are enthusiastic about leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace as companies increasingly adopt new technologies to enhance productivity.

The report by LinkedIn India reveals that over 75 percent of Millennials and 74 percent of Gen X professionals surveyed believe that AI will help alleviate mundane tasks, allowing them to concentrate on more engaging and exciting responsibilities. Additionally, approximately 70 percent of Gen Z individuals are also curious and eager to adapt to AI technology.

Gen X, typically referring to individuals born between 1965 and 1980, and Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, are both showing enthusiasm for AI adoption, in contrast to earlier generations.

LinkedIn India Editorial Lead and Career Expert Nirajita Banerjee commented, “While Gen Z and Millennials have always demonstrated greater tech fluency, it’s refreshing to see Gen X professionals embrace AI with similar enthusiasm.

Professionals from these three generations are tapping into AI’s potential to enhance productivity, navigate work challenges, and achieve a meaningful work-life balance”.

The LinkedIn report is based on research conducted by Censuswide among 2,045 workers in India aged over 18 during August 23-29.

Despite some hesitancy among all age groups surveyed, there is also a sense of excitement, as many Indians believe AI will positively transform their careers.

The report further highlights that 84 percent of Millennials, 82 percent of Gen X, and 72 percent of Gen Z professionals believe AI will assist them in problem-solving and overcoming work-related challenges, even with tasks that appear insurmountable.

As AI technology promises to automate routine aspects of their daily jobs, professionals are hopeful that this will lead to greater job satisfaction and an improved quality of life.

Millennials (79 percent) and Gen X (76 percent) professionals also believe that the adoption of AI will reduce their workload and facilitate better work-life balance, representing the highest levels of agreement among all generations.

Furthermore, a significant proportion of Millennials (93 percent) and Gen X (89 percent) professionals anticipate that AI will become an essential, invisible teammate in their work within the next five years, according to the report.