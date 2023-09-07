Google experiments with watermarking to detect AI-generated images

In a bid to combat misinformation, Google is currently testing a digital watermarking system designed to identify images produced by artificial intelligence (AI). Developed by DeepMind, Google’s AI division, the technology called SynthID aims to spot images created by machines. The approach involves making imperceptible modifications to individual pixels within images, rendering the watermarks invisible to the human eye but discernible by computers.

However, DeepMind acknowledges that SynthID is not foolproof against highly manipulated images. As AI-generated images become more sophisticated, distinguishing between genuine and artificially produced visuals has become increasingly complex. This challenge is highlighted by quizzes like BBC Bitesize’s “AI or Real”, which often stump participants.

The proliferation of AI image generators, with tools such as Midjourney amassing over 14.5 million users, has sparked concerns regarding copyright and ownership. These platforms allow users to generate images within seconds by inputting simple text commands.

Google itself has an image generation tool called Imagen, and its watermarking system will initially apply solely to images created using this software. Unlike traditional watermarks, which are often logos or text added to an image to indicate ownership, the SynthID watermark operates invisibly, enabling software to rapidly determine if an image is authentic or AI-generated.

Pushmeet Kohli, head of research at DeepMind, emphasized that their system subtly alters images, making the changes virtually imperceptible to human observers. Unlike traditional digital fingerprints, which can be compromised through cropping or editing, the SynthID watermark persists even after such alterations. It remains effective across various modifications, such as color changes, contrast adjustments, or resizing.

Kohli cautioned that this system is currently in an experimental phase, and user feedback is crucial for assessing its robustness. Google’s involvement in the voluntary agreement to ensure the safe development and utilization of AI, alongside other leading companies, underscores the commitment to creating mechanisms, like watermarking, that enable the identification of AI-generated content. However, experts like Claire Leibowicz from the Partnership on AI suggest that more coordination and standardization are needed across the industry to effectively address AI-generated content’s transparency and impact.

Beyond Google, other major tech players like Microsoft and Amazon are also exploring watermarking solutions for AI-generated content. In China, AI-generated images without watermarks were banned at the beginning of the year, prompting companies like Alibaba to apply watermarks to content produced with its cloud division’s text-to-image tool, Tongyi Wanxiang. Similarly, Meta has published a research paper indicating that its unreleased video generator, Make-A-Video, will incorporate watermarks to address transparency concerns associated with AI-generated videos.