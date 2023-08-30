The relentless progress of artificial intelligence is reshaping traditional human roles, and the latest profession feeling the impact is that of therapists and life coaches. Google is currently in the testing phase of a novel AI assistant designed to deliver personalized life advice, spanning everything from career choices to relationship predicaments.

Collaborating with AI training company Scale AI, Google’s DeepMind is rigorously evaluating this new AI chatbot, as reported by The New York Times. Over 100 experts holding doctorate degrees across diverse fields have been engaged to comprehensively assess the assistant’s capabilities.

These evaluators have immersed themselves in assessing the tool’s competence in thoughtfully addressing profoundly personal queries concerning real-life challenges faced by users.

An illustrative example involves a user seeking guidance on communicating their inability to afford attendance at a close friend’s destination wedding. The AI assistant offers tailored advice and recommendations, factoring in the intricacies of the interpersonal scenario described.

Going beyond the realm of life advice, Google’s AI tool aims to support users across 21 distinct life skills, ranging from specialized medical insights to hobby suggestions. Notably, the tool can generate customized financial budgets as well.

However, Google’s AI safety experts have voiced concerns about the potential drawbacks of heavily relying on AI for crucial life decisions. Over-dependence on AI could possibly lead to reduced user well-being and agency.

In contrast, Google’s introduction of AI chatbot Bard in March incorporated restrictions, preventing it from dispensing medical, financial, or legal advice. Instead, Bard focused on offering mental health resources.

A Google DeepMind spokesperson clarified that the confidential testing aligns with standard procedures for developing safe and beneficial AI technology. The spokesperson emphasized that these isolated testing samples do not represent the definitive product roadmap.

While Google treads cautiously, the growing public enthusiasm for expanding AI capabilities emboldens developers. The remarkable success of ChatGPT and other natural language processing tools underscores the demand for AI life advice, even within the constraints of current technology.

Experts have highlighted the limitations of AI chatbots, including their inability to discern lies or interpret subtle emotional cues, as previously reported by Decrypt. Nevertheless, AI avoids common pitfalls like bias or misdiagnosis, which therapists might encounter. Psychotherapist Robi Ludwig remarked that AI can be effective with specific populations, although it lacks the capacity for emotional connection humans seek.

For isolated and vulnerable segments of the population, an imperfect AI companion might be preferable to enduring loneliness and a lack of support. However, this choice presents its own risks, as demonstrated by a tragic incident reported by Belgium-based news outlet La Libre.

As AI’s relentless march continues, significant societal questions remain unanswered. Balancing user autonomy and well-being poses a challenge, as does determining the extent of personal data corporations like Google should possess. Amidst this exploration, AI appears poised to enhance human-provided services rather than replace them. The boundaries of AI’s eventual capabilities, however, remain shrouded in uncertainty.