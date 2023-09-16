Harnessing AI to combat climate change

The formidable challenge of climate change has emerged as a global emergency, urging experts from diverse fields to employ their knowledge and skills to seek solutions for safeguarding the planet. Climate change presents humanity with one of the most intricate scientific dilemmas in history. However, the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and communication technologies (ICTs) provide a glimmer of hope in our battle against this relatively new global phenomenon. Scientists worldwide are now exploring the potential applications of artificial intelligence in addressing climate change and how AI can effectively aid humanity in this endeavor.

Efforts are underway to bring about significant changes during this critical period, whether through mitigation, adaptation and resilience, or by supporting the fundamental aspects of climate initiatives. AI, despite concerns, has the potential to be the most effective tool uniquely positioned to tackle these complex issues. This isn’t about replacing humans, but rather augmenting human capabilities to handle arduous tasks. Here, AI can assist in prediction, process streamlining, and efficiency improvement, showcasing the power of embedded and generative AI.

AI’s capacity to collect, process, and interpret vast and intricate datasets related to emissions, climate impact, and more can support stakeholders in taking a more informed, data-driven approach to combating carbon emissions and building a greener society. It can also bolster global climate efforts, particularly in regions most susceptible to climate risks.

Progress is already being made in leveraging AI within innovative climate-tech solutions that span three critical themes: mitigation, adaptation, and resilience.

In terms of adaptation, AI can enhance the prediction of extreme weather events and offer decision-support tools for more effective responses. It can also play a vital role in boosting resilience to climate change effects by helping identify risk factors and developing mitigation plans. Technologies such as AI, sensors, and drones can increase agricultural productivity and sustainability. For instance, AI enables farmers to derive insights from data to implement precision agriculture and improve yields while conserving resources. Data-driven agriculture techniques have the potential to increase farm productivity by up to 67 percent by 2050 while reducing agricultural and food losses.

In vulnerable countries like Pakistan, adaptability and resilience are essential to withstand the effects of climate change on humans, nature, infrastructure, and the economy. With the growing frequency and severity of extreme weather events, a proactive approach to adaptation is crucial. AI can support these efforts by providing the necessary tools and data for informed decision-making.

To anticipate the potential impacts of climate change, we must forecast localized long-term trends, such as the likelihood of a significant drought in a specific region over the next decade and its potential impacts on agriculture and food security. AI can facilitate these long-term trend projections.

Furthermore, AI can help establish early warning systems for timely alerts about impending events. By analyzing data from various sources, including weather stations, satellite images, and sensor networks, AI can identify conditions conducive to extreme weather events like floods and wildfires. Early warning systems enable proactive mitigation measures.

AI can efficiently manage crises by identifying individuals at risk, monitoring situations in real-time, and providing information on locations, infrastructure conditions, and relief efforts. It can also help manage refugee camps and coordinate relief efforts.

AI-driven planning enables government departments to monitor water loss and misuse in real-time, enhance service delivery, and reduce costs.

Intelligent irrigation systems using AI algorithms and big data analytics can optimize watering schedules, mitigating the impact of drought.

AI-enabled flood defenses that rely on real-time data can protect against flooding, and machine learning-based species identification systems can help track and safeguard endangered species, contributing to biodiversity preservation.

Currently, most AI-related climate solutions are fragmented, challenging to access, and lack the resources to scale. AI alone cannot solve the climate crisis; it must complement existing solutions. Decision-makers must incorporate AI into policy and planning to create a comprehensive framework for leveraging AI in the fight against climate change, building resilient systems capable of withstanding extreme weather events.

While AI is not a panacea for climate change, it can accelerate our efforts to build a more resilient and climate-secure future. Innovation is needed to address our urgent climate crisis, and AI, when deployed responsibly and ethically, can serve as a powerful accelerator for sustainable development. Although climate change is a race against time, AI has the potential to expedite our progress, offering a lifeline to the most vulnerable nations.