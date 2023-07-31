Netflix offers US$900k salary to AI expert

Netflix has come under fire from Hollywood actors and writers amid a strike over the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the entertainment industry.

The streaming giant recently posted a job advertisement for an AI expert to join its Machine Learning Platform team, responsible for driving the Netflix algorithm that suggests new programs to viewers. The position offers an eye-watering annual salary of up to US$900,000, leading to further outrage among the striking unions.

The Hollywood unions are concerned about how AI affects the industry and wages. The job listing for the AI expert is one of several open positions on Netflix’s job page requiring expertise in machine learning and AI. While the exact scope of the role remains unclear, another listing for a product manager suggests AI will be used to assess funding needs for different programs.

These developments have heightened concerns among the actors’ union, Sag-Aftra, which worries that algorithms wield too much power over creative decisions. They fear that algorithms are determining the length and number of episodes per season, affecting actors’ livelihoods.

The writers’ guild, WGA, has proposed regulations to govern the use of AI in the writing process to prevent it from becoming the primary source material.

Netflix has declined to comment on the job listings, reiterating that AI will not replace the creative process. The company emphasizes that the best stories come from people’s unique experiences.

Striking actors have criticized the massive salary offered to the AI expert, arguing that the funds could benefit numerous actors and their families’ health insurance. The controversy raises questions about the future of AI in the entertainment industry and its potential impact on creative careers.

In other news, Netflix recently introduced the My Netflix app, designed to provide a personalized experience and easy shortcuts to help viewers find their preferred content.