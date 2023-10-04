Nigerian computer science graduate develops AI chatbot to transform student inquiries

Julius Odede, a 35-year-old Computer Science graduate from Lagos, Nigeria, has exhibited his innovative prowess by creating an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, JayBot, designed to assist prospective students with their course inquiries. Graduating with a First-Class degree in Data Science from the School of Engineering, Mathematics, and Computer Science at the University of Wolverhampton, Julius’s journey from Civil Engineering to Data Science exemplifies his commitment to adapting to changing times. JayBot represents a groundbreaking advancement in the University’s live chat function, significantly improving response times and the overall user experience for applicants.

A shift in career path

Julius Odede embarked on an extraordinary educational journey, transitioning from a background in Civil Engineering to the realm of Data Science. Recognizing the growing significance of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence in contemporary society, he pursued a Master’s degree in this field with the aim of reshaping his career trajectory. His decision to pivot towards this burgeoning field was driven by his desire to harness the potential of AI and contribute to its responsible application.

Inception of JayBot

Julius’s inspiration for JayBot originated from his interactions with the University’s live chat feature on their website. Recognizing its potential for enhancement, he set out to create a chatbot capable of streamlining the admissions process and improving user satisfaction. JayBot is constructed upon a robust AI model, a large language model proficient in extracting pertinent data from the University’s website. This innovative approach significantly boosts the efficiency and effectiveness of responses provided to prospective applicants.

Elevating user experience

JayBot’s primary goal is to optimize the user experience for potential applicants. By leveraging AI technology, Julius has successfully reduced response times and elevated the quality of feedback provided through the University’s chat facility. This not only facilitates smoother communication but also empowers applicants to make well-informed decisions regarding their academic pursuits.

Julius’s vision for AI

Julius envisions a future where Artificial Intelligence assumes a central role in revolutionizing human-computer interactions. He acknowledges that, if properly regulated, AI has the potential to transform the way we interact with technology and machines. His emphasis on employing AI to address real-world problems and simplify tasks underscores his commitment to harnessing this technology for the betterment of society.

Julius’s graduation represents a significant milestone in his journey. He is resolute in pursuing a career that contributes to positive change in the world, whether by solving complex problems or educating the next generation. His passion for continuous learning and dedication to lifelong education is palpable through his experiences at the University of Wolverhampton.

Inspiration from UK education

Hailing from Nigeria, Julius was drawn to the UK education system, considering it a benchmark for academic excellence. He sought to learn directly from the source, recognizing the global reputation of British education. His decision to study at the University of Wolverhampton underscores his commitment to quality education and staying at the forefront of emerging technologies.

Julius’s story serves as an inspiration to individuals of all ages and backgrounds. His message is unequivocal: it is never too late, and one is never too young or old to pursue dreams and passions. His journey from one field to another underscores the importance of continuous learning and adaptability in today’s rapidly evolving world.

Julius Odede’s remarkable journey, from a Civil Engineering undergraduate to a Data Science graduate, exemplifies his dedication to learning and embracing new opportunities. His creation of JayBot, an AI-powered chatbot, illustrates how innovative thinking and technology application can enhance user experiences and streamline processes. As he graduates from the University of Wolverhampton, Julius’s vision for a future driven by responsible AI utilization leaves us with a sense of optimism and possibility. His story encourages us to pursue our passions and continue learning, regardless of our age or background.