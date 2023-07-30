The empowering role of Artificial Intelligence in politics

In 1999, a thought-provoking interview between David Bowie and Jeremy Paxman hinted at the immense potential of the internet and its impact on society. Now, fast forward 25 years, and we find ourselves in a complex landscape where truth and trust have been eroded, and democracy struggles to adapt to the digital era. However, amidst the hysteria surrounding generative AI, there is hope that this technology could revitalize democracy if harnessed wisely.

Imagine a future where AI supports democratic decision-making by promoting verified information and making complex issues more accessible to everyone. Politicians could regain trust as they engage people in decision-making through AI citizens’ assemblies, helping navigate the trade-offs required to address significant challenges. Such ideas are not far-fetched; tools like Polis are already facilitating policy design and public engagement in various countries, including Taiwan and the UK. In fact, some politicians, like Andrew Gray, have even embraced AI as a driving force behind their policies.

In the coming decade, we have the potential to mend the strained relationship between citizens and the state. AI can enable meaningful dialogue between MPs and constituents, incorporating elements of direct democracy alongside our representative system. Moreover, AI’s data-driven capabilities could revolutionize public services, delivering interventions and support on a more personalized and humane level.

However, for this vision to become reality, we must act purposefully. The current incentives driving generative AI development are primarily commercial, with investors directing the technology’s trajectory, often leaving democracy as an afterthought. Existing legislative processes concerning digital matters, including the AI white paper, tend to focus on online safety, digital markets, and data protection, rather than explicitly promoting or safeguarding democracy.

If we fail to address the potential of AI to improve democracy, it could have harmful consequences. Misinformation may flourish, further corroding public trust. To avoid this, we must explicitly update our democratic systems to embrace participatory activities that AI can facilitate. Failing to do so would leave us governing with outdated methods in a rapidly evolving world.

The AI revolution presents both challenges and opportunities for politics. By placing a deliberate emphasis on AI’s potential to enhance democracy, we can build a more informed and inclusive society. It is crucial that we seize this opportunity to shape the development of generative AI, ensuring it aligns with the common good and strengthens democratic values.