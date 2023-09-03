Top AI courses in India for high school graduates in 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) stands as one of the most promising and rapidly advancing industries today. Its applications span across healthcare, education, entertainment, security, and numerous other fields. A strong grasp of arithmetic, statistics, programming, and data science forms the bedrock for a successful career in AI. For enthusiastic students looking to delve into the foundations and cutting-edge concepts of AI, a plethora of exceptional courses are within reach. These courses cover a wide array of topics including natural language processing, computer vision, deep learning, and machine learning, imparting invaluable skills and knowledge crucial for thriving in the AI sector. Below are some of the top AI courses tailored for recent high school graduates.

Diploma in Artificial Intelligence (1 year)

This program serves as an introduction to AI fundamentals and practical applications. Students learn to wield AI tools and libraries to execute tasks such as data analysis, image processing, and natural language processing. Institutions like MIT Pune and Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal offer this program.

B.Sc. in Artificial Intelligence (3 years)

Designed as a comprehensive undergraduate degree, this program equips students with the academic foundation required to excel in the AI industry. Applying AI concepts, students develop solutions, applications, data mining tools, and more. AMET University Kanathur and Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies Bangalore are among the Indian colleges offering this degree.

BBA International Business with AI (3 years)

Integrating business administration with AI, this program imparts skills to enhance corporate operations and strategies using AI approaches. Students explore the challenges and opportunities presented by AI in global markets. Esteemed institutions like Chandigarh University and Amity University Noida provide this interdisciplinary course.

B.Voc. in Artificial Intelligence (3 years)

Focusing on real-world applications, this program trains students to use AI platforms and tools to devise solutions for practical challenges. Hands-on projects and internships offer valuable practical experience. Jain University in Bangalore and Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar offer this educational path.

Tech. Artificial Intelligence (4 years)

This four-year undergraduate degree delves into various aspects of data and information evaluation for solving complex problems. Students acquire advanced skills in analytics, machine learning, and data visualization to design autonomous hardware, software, and applications. ABESIT Ghaziabad, ADIT Anand, AIACTR Delhi, AITS Rajampet, and other colleges in India provide this comprehensive program.

BE Artificial Intelligence (4 years)

Balancing theory and application, this program covers algebra, statistics, logic, and AI fundamentals. Students participate in projects that employ AI frameworks and tools. Institutions like Foxtale Bangalore and IIT Hyderabad offer this four-year degree program.

BTech in Computer Science with AI (4 years)

Integrating core computer science principles with AI expertise, this program equips students to create, develop, and implement AI systems for diverse challenges. Students stay up-to-date with the latest AI trends and technologies. Esteemed institutes including IIT Delhi and IIT Madras offer this interdisciplinary curriculum.

BCA in Artificial Intelligence (3 years)

This program offers a comprehensive understanding of computer applications and AI methodologies. Students delve into databases, machine learning, natural language processing, programming languages, and more. The Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies in Bangalore and Amity University in Noida are among the institutions providing this course.

Bachelor of AI and Data Science (4 years)

Catering to students interested in practical knowledge in computer science, machine learning, and statistics, this program combines rigorous coursework in computer science and statistics. IIT Kharagpur, IIT Ropar, and other institutions in India offer this program.

These esteemed AI courses available to 12th-grade graduates in 2023 lay a solid foundation for pursuing professional aspirations in the AI field. However, prospective students should carefully consider their interests, eligibility, financial considerations, curriculum, faculty quality, placement prospects, and more before selecting a program that aligns with their goals.