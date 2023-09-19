US immigrant thrives as AI research scientist with a US$250k annual salary

Hassam Sheikh’s journey to success as an AI research scientist in the United States is a classic immigrant tale. In 2016, he arrived in Orlando, Florida, with just US$2,000 in his pocket. His initial financial challenge was evident when his landlord demanded three months’ rent upfront, amounting to US$600 per month.

However, Sheikh’s story takes a unique turn from the conventional immigrant narrative. His purpose for coming to the US was to pursue a doctorate in computer science, with a specialization in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Despite the financial hardships he faced, Sheikh, now 33 years old, believed that this path would eventually prove lucrative. He embarked on this journey as a teaching assistant at the University of Central Florida, earning a modest monthly stipend of US$1,400.

During his Ph.D. years, Sheikh diligently managed his finances. Out of his nine-month stipend, he allocated US$600 for rent and US$400 for food, saving as much as possible from the remaining amount. Although he lived below the poverty line for four years, he considers this period a valuable experience and would choose to pursue a Ph.D. again to reach his current status.

Over the course of his Ph.D. program, Sheikh saved approximately US$10,000. However, his savings have grown significantly since then.

In May 2020, Sheikh embarked on an internship at Intel Labs, which later transitioned into a full-time role as a research scientist, boasting an annual base salary of US$187,000. With additional bonuses and stock compensation, Sheikh is projected to earn around US$250,000 in 2023. From January through July, he managed to save US$87,000, combining contributions to his 401(k), personal investment accounts, employee stock program, and a health savings account.

Sheikh’s journey with money has not always been as comfortable. Raised in a middle-class family in Lahore, Pakistan, financial discussions were constant in his household. The pursuit of higher-paying jobs and disciplined spending were ingrained in his upbringing.

Vacations were foreign to him, and he grew up focused on meeting basic needs. Education was his primary goal, leading to a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering at the University of Lahore in 2012, followed by a master’s in advanced computer science and artificial intelligence at the University of Manchester. After a brief period in Pakistan, he moved to the US for his Ph.D.

His 20s were dedicated to education, and his frugal lifestyle prevented him from truly enjoying that time. However, things have taken a more enjoyable turn in recent years.

With his Intel salary, Sheikh saved US$60,000 in just six months, allowing him to purchase a six-bedroom house in Orlando in 2021. He shares his home with his two cats and occasionally rents out rooms to UCF grad students to offset the US$2,300 monthly mortgage.

Sheikh has a strategic approach to managing his finances, including his car purchases, which he negotiates to secure favorable terms. He treats his six credit cards as tools to maximize rewards and sees managing money as an optimization challenge, a testament to his analytical mindset.

Hassam Sheikh’s journey from financial struggle to thriving AI research scientist is a remarkable story of determination, frugality, and strategic financial planning.