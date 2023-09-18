What we know so far about Google Gemini?

The unveiling of Google’s upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) system, Gemini, at the Google I/O developer conference in May 2023 has generated significant buzz. With Gemini, Google aims to enter the AI arena, competing with formidable counterparts like OpenAI, particularly its ChatGPT model. While precise details are limited, here’s what we can glean from recent interviews and reports about Google Gemini.

CEO Sundar Pichai introduced Gemini as a project under development by Google DeepMind, a collaboration between the Brain Team and DeepMind. This AI model is expected to be a large language model (LLM) designed to potentially outperform existing AI systems. Pichai emphasized that Gemini merges the strengths of DeepMind’s AlphaGo, known for mastering the intricate game Go, with robust language modeling capabilities.

One key feature highlighted by Pichai is Gemini’s multimodal design, seamlessly integrating text, images, and various data types. This integration could significantly enhance its conversational abilities. Pichai also alluded to future capabilities, such as memory and planning, which could enable Gemini to perform tasks that require reasoning.

Jeffrey Dean, Google’s Chief Scientist, hinted that Gemini falls under the category of “next-generation multimodal models.” He suggested that Gemini would leverage Google’s AI infrastructure, known as Pathways, to facilitate training on diverse datasets. This hints at the possibility of Gemini becoming one of the largest language models ever created, potentially surpassing GPT-3 with its 175 billion parameters.

Demis Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind, shed further light on Gemini’s potential in a June interview with Wired. He explained that techniques employed in AlphaGo, such as reinforcement learning and tree search, might empower Gemini with new capabilities like reasoning and problem-solving. Hassabis described Gemini as a “series of models” available in different sizes and with varying capabilities.

Hassabis also suggested that Gemini could incorporate memory and fact-checking mechanisms using sources like Google Search, as well as improved reinforcement learning to enhance accuracy and mitigate the generation of erroneous content. Additionally, Gemini might employ retrieval methods to output entire blocks of information, aiming to enhance factual consistency. According to Hassabis, Gemini builds on DeepMind’s previous multimodal work, including the image captioning system Flamingo, and is showing promising early results.

Sundar Pichai emphasized in a Wired interview that Gemini represents a significant milestone in Google’s AI roadmap. He clarified that conversational AI systems like Bard are not the ultimate goal but rather waypoints leading to more advanced chatbots. Pichai envisions Gemini and its future iterations as “incredible universal personal assistants” deeply integrated into people’s daily lives, spanning various domains like travel, work, and entertainment. He emphasized that the strengths of Gemini lie in combining text and images, suggesting that current chatbots will seem rudimentary in comparison within a few years.

Notably, OpenAI’s CEO responded to reports suggesting that Google Gemini could potentially outperform GPT-4. While there was no official response to the accuracy of these reports, it indicates the intense competition in the AI landscape.

Recent news also suggests that Gemini might soon be ready for a beta release, with Google granting early access to a select group of developers outside the company. This development hints at Gemini’s potential integration into services like Google Cloud Vertex AI.

It’s worth noting that Google isn’t the only tech giant working on a new large language model (LLM) to rival OpenAI. Meta (formerly Facebook) is reportedly developing an AI model to compete with the GPT model that powers ChatGPT. Meta recently announced the release of Llama 2, an open-source AI model, in collaboration with Microsoft, signaling its commitment to responsible AI accessibility.

What we know so far about Gemini suggests it could represent a significant leap forward in natural language processing. Combining DeepMind’s latest AI research with Google’s substantial computational resources holds the potential to reshape interactive AI. If Gemini lives up to expectations, it may contribute to Google’s vision of bringing AI responsibly to billions of people worldwide.

The recent developments from both Meta and Google come on the heels of the first AI Insight Forum, where tech CEOs engaged in discussions with members of the United States Senate about the future of AI. These developments underscore the rapid evolution of AI technology and its growing impact on various sectors.