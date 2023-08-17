Google elevates its search experience with enhanced Generative AI power

In a recent announcement, Google has unveiled a series of enhancements to its search engine, introducing advanced generative AI capabilities aimed at enhancing information discovery and consumption on the internet.

This latest release builds upon the foundation of Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), which was introduced in beta earlier this year. Through SGE, users can harness the prowess of AI to obtain contextual overviews and recommendations alongside their search results.

Generative AI is a subset of artificial intelligence research that centers on crafting fresh content using existing references. Notable examples of generative AI tools include ChatGPT, which generates diverse text-based content like poems, answers, and summaries based on previously assimilated knowledge, and Stable Diffusion, which creates novel image-based content after being trained on vast image datasets.

A significant addition to Google’s SGE toolkit is the emerging “SGE while browsing” feature, currently undergoing early testing. When activated, users can simply tap a button while viewing a web page to obtain an AI-generated list of crucial points covered within the page’s content. Each point is directly linked to its corresponding section, facilitating easy navigation within lengthy or intricate articles.

Google’s AI engine meticulously scrutinizes the page’s content to identify core topics. According to Rany Ng, Google’s product lead, this feature facilitates a better understanding of complex information and aids individuals in comprehending intricate concepts or pinpointing specific details in recipes.

While Microsoft’s Bing Chat introduced similar summarization capabilities in February, Google is confident that its proficiency in understanding web content and semantics will give it a competitive edge.

Further SGE enhancements cater to the needs of those learning technical subjects. AI-generated coding overviews will exhibit highlighted syntax to simplify comprehension. Additionally, hovering over unfamiliar terms within AI-generated responses will prompt the display of definitions and related diagrams.

Google believes that generative AI streamlines the search process, allowing users to uncover fresh viewpoints and insights. However, some experts caution against excessive reliance on AI, which could potentially diminish individual analytical skills.

Behind the scenes, Google is diligently training models to meet its stringent quality standards. Safeguards have been implemented to limit the queries where AI features come into play.

In light of this new landscape, numerous organizations are reshaping their content strategies. Instead of adhering to traditional SEO practices, some are embracing “AI Engine Optimization.” This approach involves crafting information ecosystems tailored for consumption by AI systems. The objective is to secure a prominent ranking in AI-generated results, in contrast to conventional SEO, which concentrates on driving traffic to websites.

Google’s SGE, along with other search enhancements like knowledge panels, could potentially divert traffic away from websites as users obtain necessary information within Google’s own platform.

As the realm of digital content marketing undergoes transformation, analyst Jeremiah Owyang highlights the need for marketers to adapt to these shifts and influence AI behaviors. In the ongoing rivalry between Google and Microsoft for dominance in generative search, the competition between these internet giants could play a crucial role in integrating AI into our daily digital interactions.