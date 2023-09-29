How to hide WhatsApp chats without deleting

WhatsApp offers a practical way to hide chats without the need to delete them. Whether you want to safeguard your privacy or tidy up your chat list, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it on both Android and iOS devices.

For Android users:

Open WhatsApp on your Android device.

Tap the “Chats” tab at the bottom of the screen to access your chat list.

Long-press the chat you want to hide. This action will reveal a series of icons at the top of the screen.

Among the icons at the top, you’ll find one that resembles a box with a downward-pointing arrow (the archive icon). Tap on it to archive the selected chat.

To view your archived chats, scroll to the top of your chat list. You’ll see a label that reads “Archived chats.” Tap on it to access your hidden chats.

If you wish to unarchive a chat, long-press it within the “Archived chats” section, then tap the “Unarchive” icon (a box with an upward-pointing arrow). The chat will reappear in your main chat list.

For iOS users:

Launch WhatsApp on your iOS device.

Tap the “Chats” tab at the bottom to display your chats.

To hide a chat, swipe left on the chat you want to conceal. This will reveal several options.

Select the “Archive” option to archive the chat.

To access your archived chats, tap and pull down on the main chat screen. This action will reveal the “Archived Chats” section, where your hidden conversations are stored.

If you want to unarchive a chat, swipe left on it within the “Archived Chats” section, and then tap “Unarchive.” The chat will return to your primary chat list.

Additional WhatsApp tips:

Archived chats may still send you notifications if they’re not muted. Consider muting them if you want to keep them truly hidden.

Archiving a chat does not delete it; your chat history remains intact. The chat is simply moved to a separate section.

Even though they are archived, chats can still be searched and found using WhatsApp’s search function.

These straightforward steps allow you to hide WhatsApp chats without the need for deletion, ensuring an increased level of privacy and a cleaner chat list.